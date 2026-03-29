Why Princess Diana Was Forced to Declare She Was a "Mother First and Show Pony Second," According to a New Royal Biography
"Charles had been angered by Diana's refusal to toe the party line."
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Princess Diana's dedication as a parent has been well-documented. For instance, according to a new royal biography, the former Princess of Wales previously shared her belief that her eldest son, Prince William, was "wise beyond his years." In the same volume, a declaration Diana once made about parenting was shared by one of her friends.
In Russell Myers's new book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, the royal expert shared that Princess Diana and King Charles's royal tour of Australia in 1983 exposed some crucial differences between the pair. Notably, when Charles and Diana embarked on the tour between March and April 1983, Prince William was yet to celebrate his first birthday—the prince was born on June 21, 1982.
"Despite their tentative closeness, Charles had been angered by Diana's refusal to toe the party line and leave William behind, just as he had been left behind when his own mother went on royal tours," Myers wrote. "In Diana's eyes, this wasn't consistent with his description of his unhappy childhood, and was at odds with his ambition to create a different future for his children."Article continues below
As a result, Diana reportedly refused to leave Prince William at home, and made sure the young royal accompanied her on the trip.
"Diana, for one, was not prepared to put the 'rules' of the Crown ahead of her own family's happiness," Myers shared. "As she told one friend before the tour, she was a 'mother first and show pony second.'"
Diana's approach to parenting appears to have influenced Prince William's decision to fiercely "protect" and "nurture" his own children.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.