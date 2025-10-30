Prince William and Princess Kate Say They "Will Not Hesitate" to Protect George, Charlotte and Louis Against "Undue Scrutiny" in New Statement

Prince William and Princess Kate are taking a stand against media intrusion—and on Thursday, October 30, the couple announced that they've "been successful" in their lawsuit against one publication. The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, were on a family skiing vacation in April when paparazzi photos of them on the slopes and at their villa were published in the publication Paris Match. In a strongly worded statement, William and Kate acknowledged that they "will not hesitate" to take legal action if similar photos are taken again.

In a statement Thursday, Kensington Palace said, "Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, have been successful in legal proceedings brought in France against the owner of Paris Match, which published a grossly intrusive article and long-lens paparazzi photographs of their private family holiday in the Alps in April."

Interestingly, the couple is not seeking compensation, but asked for "the publication of a 'judicial notice' instead," per the Mirror. A French court ordered for the royals' court fees in France to be covered and for Paris Match to publish a statement acknowledging that they breached the family's privacy. The media outlet will face a penalty of €10,000 per issue until it does so.

Prince William and Princess Kate are seen with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at the 80th anniversary VE Day commemorations in May. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen during an October trip to Northern Ireland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The palace's statement continued that this legal win "affirms that, notwithstanding their public duties as members of The Royal Family, Their Royal Highnesses and their children are entitled to respect for their private lives and family time, without unlawful interference and intrusion."

It's a topic that Prince William feels strongly about. He addressed the impact media intrusion had on his life—and his parents' relationship—while growing up in a recent episode of Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy. During the episode he spoke about the press's "insatiable" nature, noting that the "damage it can do to your family life is something that I vowed would never happen to my family."

"I take a very strong line about where I think that line is, and those who overstep it, you know, I'll fight against," he continued. "But equally, I understand, in my role, there is interest. You have to work with the media. They're all there. You have to have a grown-up sort of situation with it as well. And it's about knowing where the line is and what you're willing to put up with."

As for strong lines, Kensington Palace's statement concluded, "The Prince and Princess of Wales are committed to protecting their private family time and ensuring that their children can grow up without undue scrutiny and interference. They will not hesitate to take such action as is necessary to enforce those boundaries."