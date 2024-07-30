Princess Diana's Body Language at Royal Wedding Pointed to "Red Flags," Expert Says

Princess Diana and King Charles, then known as Prince Charles, tied the knot on July 29, 1981 in a lavish royal wedding. The unforgettable event was watched by as many as 750 million people around the globe, The Smithsonian reported. As the entire day was captured on camera, a body language expert has been able to complete an analysis of Diana's expressions and actions at the historic occasion.

Speaking to The Sun's Fabulous, body language expert Judi James denoted several visible "red flags" exhibited by Diana on the big day. "This 'fairytale' event was later described by Diana as ‘the worst day of my life’ and there are clues to her powerful but conflicting emotions," James explained. "Even if we take away the royal theme, Diana’s wedding day had red flags flapping about like bunting in the breeze."

Of course, Princess Diana and King Charles would announce their separation in December 1992, before finalizing their divorce in July 1996. The discord in their marriage has been extensively documented since, and it's long been speculated that the couple's relationship was doomed from the start. As a result, James' analysis suggests there may have been a sense of foreboding in Diana's body language at her nuptials.

The royal family attend Princess Diana and King Charles' wedding in 1981. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting with Diana's arrival at St. Paul's Cathedral, Fabulous reported, "Looking shy and hesitant... Diana had to watch as her crumpled dress was smoothed out as she relished her last opportunity to bolt." James also noted an air of "anxiety" in Diana's actions, while explaining, "Her eye expressions look retrospectively heart-breaking." Diana is far from the only bride to experience anxiety on her wedding day. However, James' analysis of the rest of the event paints an even bleaker picture.

According to the body language expert, Diana appeared relatively upbeat during the wedding ceremony. Afterwards, the newlyweds took a carriage ride through the streets of London. "As Charles turns his back on her to smile at the crowds, Diana leans forward and stretches her neck to look upward with a very pensive facial expression," Fabulous reported. "She was so young and she craved Charles’s attention but her pose here suggests feelings of vulnerability." These alleged moments of uncertainty reportedly hinted at Diana's fears about the future.

Princess Diana poses on her wedding day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During her appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Princess Diana's body language apparently shifted when she kissed her new husband. "Leaning towards [Charles], she turns and throws back her head and stretches and bares her neck in a gesture that signals high levels of trust in him now he is her husband," Fabulous explained.

The expert continued, "Her belief in fairytale romance is obvious here, despite all the glaring red flags to suggest the opposite." Diana may have felt much anxiety and uncertainty at her wedding. However, it seems she may also have been swept up in the magical events of the day, forgetting any red flags there were along the way.