The 13-Year-Old Future Queen of Sweden Coordinates with Prince Daniel in Navy for Father/Daughter Tennis Date
Princess Estelle kept it casual in a cozy crewneck with jeans.
At just 13, Princess Estelle of Sweden is focused on her studies instead of attending official royal engagements. But on Sunday, October 19, the future queen of Sweden made a rare public appearance while watching the BNP Paribas Nordic Open in Stockholm with her dad, Prince Daniel, and Swedish Olympic swimmer Sarah Sjöström.
The teen coordinated with Prince Daniel in shades of blue at the tennis match, wearing a classic navy crewneck sweater and a pair of jeans. Princess Estelle wore her hair twisted back in a long braid, accessorizing with a simple pair of knotted silver stud earrings.
Meanwhile, Daniel—who is married to Crown Princess Victoria, the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia—wore blue chinos and a navy blazer with a black watch plaid shirt underneath. Like Princess Estelle, Sjöström went for a casual look in jeans, a ball cap and green sweater, appearing deep in conversation with the future queen and Prince Daniel as they took in the men's singles final match.
The tennis outing was a rare chance for Estelle to enjoy one-on-one time with her dad at a public event. The princess has one brother, Prince Oscar, 9, and with their parents destined to take the throne one day, their royal schedules are busier than ever.
Sports are also an important part of Prince Daniel's life. Before marrying Crown Princess Victoria, he was her personal trainer and owned his own gym. Today, he focuses on causes that improve the physical and mental health of young people in his royal work, including Prince Daniel's Race, which is held annually in Sweden.
Like Prince William and Princess Kate have done with 12-year-old future King Prince George, Victoria and Daniel have gradually introduced Estelle to royal duties. In June, she joined her parents for an event at the Princess Estelle Sculpture Park to introduce a new piece of art. And privately, she marked another milestone when she served as godmother to Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's baby girl, Princess Ines, at her baptism this summer.
