Princess Eugenie Seeks "Guidance and Direction" Amid Prince Andrew Drama With Meghan Markle's North Star Earrings

The princess wore the symbolic jewels to a royal Christmas lunch.

Princess Eugenie sitting in a car wearing a black coat and dangling earrings next to a picture of Sophie Lis Fallen Star hoop earrings
(Image credit: Getty Images/Sophie Lis)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Princess Eugenie's family hasn't had the calmest Christmas season after her father, Prince Andrew, found himself in the midst of yet another scandal. But on Thursday, Dec. 19, the royal and sister Princess Beatrice put on a united front as they attended The King's annual pre-Christmas lunch—and Eugenie wore a special good luck charm at the event.

When I first saw the photos of Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank driving to the event, her dangling diamond earrings were instantly familiar. I knew I'd seen them on another royal, and after a quick message to my friend (and fellow royal expert) Christine Ross, it was confirmed that Meghan Markle had once worn the same design.

The $587 gold hoop earrings in question are by London-based jeweler Sophie Lis, and the Duchess of Sussex wore the Fallen Star Hoop Earrings during one of her very last engagements as a senior royal. Fittingly, the gold vermeil and white diamond design holds a special meaning, and Lis writes on her website that the North Star represents "guidance and direction."

"It can represent good luck, good health, faith, success and protection from evil amongst many other things," the jeweler adds.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank wearing dark coats and driving in a car

Princess Eugenie was spotted wearing the symbolic earrings on the way to Buckingham Palace on Dec. 19.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fallen Star Hoop Earrings
Sophie Lis Fallen Star Hoop Earrings

Perhaps Princess Eugenie wanted to wear a good luck charm amid her father's ongoing drama with the Royal Family, as Prince Andrew backed out of the Christmas lunch (and the family's Sandringham festivities) due to his recent "Chinese spy" scandal. The diamond hoops could also be a subtle shoutout to the Duchess of Sussex, who reportedly extended a Christmas invitation to Eugenie and her family this year.

As for the princess's holiday celebrations, she's skipping the Royal Family's traditional Christmas at Sandringham and spending time with her recently widowed mother-in-law. Pregnant Princess Beatrice is also said to be heading to husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family festivities this year with her 3-year-old daughter Sienna and stepson Wolfie, 8.

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, is reported to have been the one to convince Prince Andrew to back out of Christmas this year, and it seems she's been having quite the renaissance amongst the Royal Family. Perhaps Princess Eugenie can lend her mom the North Star earrings for some extra luck and success this holiday season.

In the meantime, shop some similar designs at every price point to bring some royal sparkle into your 2025.

Estella Bartlett North Star Huggie Hoop Earrings
North Star Huggie Hoop Earrings

18kt Yellow Gold Starburst Charm Diamond Hoop Earrings
Sydney Evan Yellow Gold Starburst Charm Diamond Hoop Earrings

Reclaimed Vintage Earrings Multipack With Moon and Star
ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Earrings Multipack With Moon and Star

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

