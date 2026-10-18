The Clever Way Princess Kate Uses Beauty and Hair Styling Tricks to "Make a Statement" and Invoke "A Fresh Start," Per Celebrity Stylist

Princess Kate is known for her ability to inspire royal admirers to copy her clothing choices. While items she's worn regularly sell out—on account of the so-called "Kate effect"—her hair and beauty also inspire onlookers. And according to one celebrity stylist, the Princess of Wales will regularly "make a statement" with her hair and beauty techniques.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, celebrity hairstylist Tess Boyle explained, "I think what is lovely about Kate is that she always seems to put thought into the smallest details, and her hair is no exception."
Referencing some of the more complicated hair styles Princess Kate has worn, such as the Celtic knot, Boyle shared, "[Her hair] looks soft and elegant rather than too structured or overdone. That is something Kate gets right time and time again."
Importantly, Boyle believes that Princess Kate repeatedly shows how "hair can make a statement without being too obvious."
Boyle continued, "What I find interesting is how she changes her hair depending on the occasion. For more formal engagements, she often wears it up in a beautiful, classic style, whereas for more relaxed occasions she tends to go for those lovely soft waves we all associate with her."
As for Princess Kate's decision to trial blonder highlights throughout 2026, Boyle noted, "I always think there is something about going a little lighter with your hair that makes you feel refreshed."
The celebrity hairdresser continued, "Clients often want a change when they are entering a new chapter in their lives, and it does not necessarily have to be anything dramatic...Of course, we do not know whether Kate saw it as a fresh start herself, but I can certainly understand why people made that connection."
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One thing remains clear. Whether she's trying out new hairstyles or wearing unexpected outfits, Princess Kate is an inspiration to people all around the globe.