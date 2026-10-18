The Clever Way Princess Kate Uses Beauty and Hair Styling Tricks to "Make a Statement" and Invoke "A Fresh Start," Per Celebrity Stylist

"She always seems to put thought into the smallest details."

Amy Mackelden&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
The Clever Way Princess Kate Uses Beauty and Hair Styling Tricks to &quot;Make a Statement&quot; and Invoke &quot;A Fresh Start,&quot; Per Celebrity Stylist
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Aaron Chown-Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Jump to category:

Princess Kate is known for her ability to inspire royal admirers to copy her clothing choices. While items she's worn regularly sell out—on account of the so-called "Kate effect"—her hair and beauty also inspire onlookers. And according to one celebrity stylist, the Princess of Wales will regularly "make a statement" with her hair and beauty techniques.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, celebrity hairstylist Tess Boyle explained, "I think what is lovely about Kate is that she always seems to put thought into the smallest details, and her hair is no exception."

Referencing some of the more complicated hair styles Princess Kate has worn, such as the Celtic knot, Boyle shared, "[Her hair] looks soft and elegant rather than too structured or overdone. That is something Kate gets right time and time again."

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Importantly, Boyle believes that Princess Kate repeatedly shows how "hair can make a statement without being too obvious."

Princess Kate wearing a coat and sweater smiling at Prince William

Princess Kate repeatedly shows how "hair can make a statement without being too obvious."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Boyle continued, "What I find interesting is how she changes her hair depending on the occasion. For more formal engagements, she often wears it up in a beautiful, classic style, whereas for more relaxed occasions she tends to go for those lovely soft waves we all associate with her."

As for Princess Kate's decision to trial blonder highlights throughout 2026, Boyle noted, "I always think there is something about going a little lighter with your hair that makes you feel refreshed."

The celebrity hairdresser continued, "Clients often want a change when they are entering a new chapter in their lives, and it does not necessarily have to be anything dramatic...Of course, we do not know whether Kate saw it as a fresh start herself, but I can certainly understand why people made that connection."

Princess Kate walking in a green plaid skirt

"She always seems to put thought into the smallest details, and her hair is no exception."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One thing remains clear. Whether she's trying out new hairstyles or wearing unexpected outfits, Princess Kate is an inspiration to people all around the globe.

Shop Royal Family Books

CATEGORIES
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.