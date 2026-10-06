The 49 Best Hair Care Products of 2026, Tested by 101 Beauty Experts

Meet the winners of the 2026 Marie Claire Beauty Awards.

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Published In Features
a selection of hair care products and a curling iron on a white background
(Image credit: Fyodor Shiryaev)

The direct effect your hair has on your overall mood should be studied. Whether your curls are going haywire, your ends are fried beyond recognition, or you just can’t get that one section to stop doing that weird flippy thing, a subpar hair day is a fast track to an overall bad day. Fortunately for you, the hair care products among the 2026 Marie Claire Beauty Awards winners won't let that happen. Check out these stylers, treatments, hydrators, and tools for the solution to your “woke up like this and I hate it” woes.

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(Image credit: Future)

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

How We Tested

To find the best beauty products of 2026, we enlisted 101 judges to test, play, and review over 3,200 submissions over nearly six months. We looked at craftsmanship, longevity, feel, ease of use, shade ranges, and more to determine which products are truly the most inventive, high-quality, and worth the price tag.

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Marie Claire is committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women's lives. We're known for our award-winning features, thoughtful essays and op-eds, deep commitment to sustainable fashion, and buzzy interviews and reviews. Reaching millions of women every month, MarieClaire.com is an internationally recognized destination for celebrity news, fashion trends, beauty recommendations, and renowned investigative packages.