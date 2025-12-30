King Charles "Honors" Royal Employee Who Is Beloved by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
Their work with Princess Kate and Prince William's family has earned them the silver Royal Victorian Medal.
Every year, the monarch honors the best and brightest people from across the United Kingdom, particularly those who have contributed to their local communities. In The King's New Year Honours List 2026, one of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's favorite royal employees has received a special nod.
Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has worked as a Norland Nanny for the Prince and Princess of Wales's children since George was just a baby. In King Charles's latest New Year Honours List, Borrallo will receive the silver Royal Victorian Medal "for services to the Prince and Princess of Wales."
A press release shared, "1,157 recipients have been awarded from every part of the U.K., with a particular focus this year on those who have gone above and beyond for their communities."
Current British prime minister Keir Starmer said in the press release, "This year's Honours List celebrates the very best of Britain—people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives." Starmer continued, "Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you—and congratulations to everyone recognized today."
A plethora of celebrities have been named in King Charles's New Year Honours List for 2026. While actor Idris Elba will receive a Knighthood for his services to young people, actress Cynthia Erivo will be awarded an MBE for her services to music and drama.
Borrallo's award is proof that she's made an inimitable impact on the royal household, and likely remains a firm favorite of George, Charlotte, and Louis.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.