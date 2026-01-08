Princess Kate Says "Kindness" is "Not in the Job Description" On Surprise Hospital Visit

Princess Kate surprised nurses on their tea break alongside her husband, Prince William, at Charing Cross Hospital in London as they met with staff, volunteers, and patients. On their first royal engagement of the year, the Prince and Princess of Wales wanted to raise awareness of the increased pressure on hospital services during the winter.

Prince William and Princess Kate made a surprise visit to a London hospital. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate meet with NHS nurses at Charing Cross Hospital. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As joint patrons of NHS Charities Together, Prince William and Princess Kate spent time chatting with nurses and staff, highlighting the importance of care for chemotherapy patients. Princess Kate said that “important things not in the job description” like “kindness” are what really matter during these vulnerable appointments. During the visit, a volunteer said that “people sit there for hours” during chemotherapy treatment, to which Princess Kate, sitting alongside Prince William, emotively replied, “I know, we know.”

Prince William was initially supposed to attend the engagement alone, but Princess Kate joined as a last-minute guest. It is understood that the Princess of Wales wanted to join her husband to show her support and thanks to NHS nurses and staff, who cared for her during her own cancer journey.

The Prince and Princess of Wales meet with volunteers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate thank NHS staff. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales expressed their gratitude on social media, captioning their post by saying “A huge thank you to NHS staff and volunteers at Charing Cross Hospital, and across the UK, whose tireless efforts continue to change lives, every single day.”

Dr. Anisha Patel, NHS doctor and author behind the account @ doctorsgetcancertoo , commented on the Instagram post, expressing gratitude for the spotlight for the issue . “Thank you for visiting the NHS, such a well needed boost for those that work tirelessly and volunteer ❤️,” the GP said. Annerlie Moss echoed these sentiments, commenting on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s post “Wonderful to see the Prince and Princess of Wales visiting our NHS. I personally have so much respect and love I have received [...] and continuing care I receive.”

