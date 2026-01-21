Princess Kate Gives a Rare Glimpse Inside Princess Charlotte’s Bedroom Decor at Forest Lodge
“She will absolutely love that.”
Princess Kate shared a little glimpse into Princess Charlotte’s new bedroom at Forest Lodge, the family’s new 8-bedroom house on the Windsor Estate. The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family moved into the Georgian-era mansion in November, and have spent the last few months settling into their new “forever home.” While we may never know what Farrow and Ball paint color Princess Kate chose for each room, she did reveal a little update about Princess Charlotte’s bed.
On a recent visit to Scotland, Princess Kate met with community members who support The Goth, a community-run pub near Stirling. The Princess of Wales met with Adele Hodgson, 70, who presented the Princess with a crochet bunny for Princess Charlotte. “Well done, that must have taken a long time,” the Princess of Wales said, before thanking the woman for her beautiful work.
"She will absolutely love that,” Princess Kate gushed, before sharing a sweet insight of her daughter’s princess-perfect bedroom saying “she’s got lots of teddies on her bed.”
Hodgson learned to crochet a year ago, and now uses her creative skill to raise money for the local Strathcarron Hospice by selling her creations. Princess Kate spoke to the group about the power of creativity and how it can bring communities together by sharing their skills.
Along with the teddy-covered bed, we know that Princess Kate has been redecorating Forest Lodge to make it their own. She told Germany’s first lady, Elke Büdenbender, that they had refinished the floors on the vast mansion, and was seen telling the first lady, "we are putting together some mood boards for the room and we will start after Christmas."
House & Garden shared in 2025 that the Prince and Princess of Wales planned for “light renovations” at Forest Lodge, “including new doors and windows, removal of some internal walls, ceiling repairs and new floors, which is being paid for personally by William and Catherine.” They have hopefully started to feel settled in their new home, teddy bears and all.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.