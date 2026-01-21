Princess Kate shared a little glimpse into Princess Charlotte’s new bedroom at Forest Lodge, the family’s new 8-bedroom house on the Windsor Estate. The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family moved into the Georgian-era mansion in November, and have spent the last few months settling into their new “forever home.” While we may never know what Farrow and Ball paint color Princess Kate chose for each room, she did reveal a little update about Princess Charlotte’s bed.

On a recent visit to Scotland, Princess Kate met with community members who support The Goth, a community-run pub near Stirling. The Princess of Wales met with Adele Hodgson, 70, who presented the Princess with a crochet bunny for Princess Charlotte. “Well done, that must have taken a long time,” the Princess of Wales said, before thanking the woman for her beautiful work.

Princess Kate met with Adele Hodgson, who presented the Princess with a crochet bunny (seen here on the table) for Princess Charlotte. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte photographed at their home Kensington Palace with a stuffed puppy. (Image credit: The Princess of Wales)

"She will absolutely love that,” Princess Kate gushed, before sharing a sweet insight of her daughter’s princess-perfect bedroom saying “she’s got lots of teddies on her bed.”

Hodgson learned to crochet a year ago, and now uses her creative skill to raise money for the local Strathcarron Hospice by selling her creations. Princess Kate spoke to the group about the power of creativity and how it can bring communities together by sharing their skills.

Princess Charlotte, with her pink nails and Pandora bracelet, feels like a trend-setting little girl in the making. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Forest Lodge, where Princess Charlotte has decorated her new bedroom with "lots of teddies on her bed." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the teddy-covered bed, we know that Princess Kate has been redecorating Forest Lodge to make it their own. She told Germany’s first lady, Elke Büdenbender, that they had refinished the floors on the vast mansion, and was seen telling the first lady, "we are putting together some mood boards for the room and we will start after Christmas."

House & Garden shared in 2025 that the Prince and Princess of Wales planned for “light renovations” at Forest Lodge, “including new doors and windows, removal of some internal walls, ceiling repairs and new floors, which is being paid for personally by William and Catherine.” They have hopefully started to feel settled in their new home, teddy bears and all.

