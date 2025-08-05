Former Royal Butler Shares Why "Passionate Swimmer" Prince William and His Family Can Enjoy "Privacy" at Sea Amid Reports of Greek Yacht Vacation

Summer looks a bit different for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis than the average child—think trips to Balmoral, a casual visit to Wimbledon. But in addition to the traditional royal holiday in Scotland, the Wales children are rumored to have enjoyed a secret getaway to the Greek island of Kefalonia with their parents, and they didn't just stay at any old luxury villa. Instead, the family is said to have been spotted aboard a superyacht, and one former royal butler has opened up about why this type of travel has been a longtime favorite for the royals.

Speaking to The Boat Charter, Grant Harrold—who worked as King Charles’s butler between 2004 and 2011—revealed that while some royals still prefer Balmoral for their summer breaks, it's not surprising to see Princess Kate and Prince William enjoying time at sea.

"William’s mother loved going on superyachts, and his father spent time on yachts like the Royal [Yacht] Britannia," Harrold said, adding, "Historically, the family tends to yacht around Greece."

Prince William and Princess Kate are pictured during the King's Cup Regatta in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Charlotte traveled to Switzerland on July 27 for the women's Euro 2025 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's "a nice way to see the world," he adds that this type of vacation allows the Royal Family to remain more anonymous. “Yachting is also a great way for the royals to get privacy while abroad," Harrold said. "When you're out at sea, it’s a bit trickier to be tracked or followed. It gives them that privacy, which I’d imagine is a key reason Kate and William would choose a holiday like this."

According to the Daily Mail, locals in Kefalonia "swear blind" that the Wales family "arrived on the island by private Lear jet on July 16" with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. "All were then driven to a waiting superyacht," the outlet reported, suggesting the family holidayed on sustainable boating pioneer Almax, "one of the world's first fuel-cell superyachts which is estimated to be worth £40 million."

Although it's yet to be confirmed if the Waleses were indeed in Greece, Harrold said that Prince William "likes the sun" as opposed to King Charles, who "is more someone who enjoys the Scottish weather—it doesn't bother him."

"Prince William is a passionate swimmer and we used to get involved in competitions, so I can imagine he enjoys being at sea," Harrold added.