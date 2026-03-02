How Princess Kate Is "Removing Distraction" and Using "Restraint" in Her Style Choices and Royal Rewears After Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest
"When the Royal Family is under scrutiny, clothing becomes less about fashion and more about message."
Royal fans have always loved Princess Kate's style, which includes her penchant for rewearing classic pieces from her closet. In recent weeks, the Princess of Wales has reworn a number of recognizable items, proving that red carpets and official events don't require new outfits. Now, a stylist is weighing in on why Princess Kate is opting for recycling her clothing, rather than debuting new outfits.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, stylist Lisa Talbot called Kate's decision to opt for royal rewears in 2026 "very intentional." Talbot elaborated, "Rewearing subtly communicates steadiness and humility. It signals continuity, responsibility, and respect for the moment. In situations where public sensitivity is heightened, the most powerful style statement can often be restraint."
The stylist also suggested that the former Prince Andrew's ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal might have influenced Princess Kate's style choices. "At times when the wider Royal Family is under scrutiny, clothing becomes less about fashion and more about message," she explained.
Talbot continued, "By choosing familiar pieces from her existing wardrobe, she removes any distraction and keeps the focus on her role and her work rather than what she's wearing."
As well as rewearing her 2019 Gucci dress for the 2026 BAFTA Awards, Princess Kate pulled an Alessandra Rich houndstooth dress from her closet—originally worn in 2021—for a special St. David's Day video.
Even though the Royal Family is experiencing a challenging time amidst Andrew's ongoing saga, Princess Kate appears to be keeping the focus firmly on what's most important. While brand new outfits would steal the spotlight, Princess Kate's royal rewears are sustainable and don't distract from the work she's doing.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.