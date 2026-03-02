Royal fans have always loved Princess Kate's style, which includes her penchant for rewearing classic pieces from her closet. In recent weeks, the Princess of Wales has reworn a number of recognizable items, proving that red carpets and official events don't require new outfits. Now, a stylist is weighing in on why Princess Kate is opting for recycling her clothing, rather than debuting new outfits.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, stylist Lisa Talbot called Kate's decision to opt for royal rewears in 2026 "very intentional." Talbot elaborated, "Rewearing subtly communicates steadiness and humility. It signals continuity, responsibility, and respect for the moment. In situations where public sensitivity is heightened, the most powerful style statement can often be restraint."

The stylist also suggested that the former Prince Andrew's ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal might have influenced Princess Kate's style choices. "At times when the wider Royal Family is under scrutiny, clothing becomes less about fashion and more about message," she explained.

For her appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs, Princess Kate rewore her raspberry and rose pink Gucci gown from 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Talbot continued, "By choosing familiar pieces from her existing wardrobe, she removes any distraction and keeps the focus on her role and her work rather than what she's wearing."

As well as rewearing her 2019 Gucci dress for the 2026 BAFTA Awards, Princess Kate pulled an Alessandra Rich houndstooth dress from her closet—originally worn in 2021—for a special St. David's Day video.

Princess Kate rewore an Alessandra Rich dress from 2021 [pictured] for St. David's Day in 2026. (Image credit: Jonathan Buckmaster - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Even though the Royal Family is experiencing a challenging time amidst Andrew's ongoing saga, Princess Kate appears to be keeping the focus firmly on what's most important. While brand new outfits would steal the spotlight, Princess Kate's royal rewears are sustainable and don't distract from the work she's doing.