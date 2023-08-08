Princess Kate Is the Only One "Helping the Situation" Between Prince William and Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Prince Harry are allegedly STILL not speaking, a radio silence which seems to have gone on for months now.

"William hasn’t reached out to Harry and vice versa," an insider recently said. "They haven’t been arguing, but there hasn’t been any contact made either. No telephone calls, no FaceTime and no Zoom calls."

The two brothers have spoken and interacted very minimally ever since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made the decision to step down from their roles as senior royals and become private individuals in California, but things seem to have really come to a head following the release of Harry's explosive memoir Spare.

Apparently, though, Princess Kate is still trying to make a reconciliation happen.

"I'm not sure how much dialogue there is with William and Harry, at the moment, I think the only person that is helping the situation is Catherine, who is doing a brilliant job," royal author Robert Jobson told Express U.S.

"First of all when the King wants to see his grandchildren, for example, it's important to say that a lot of it has been through Catherine. But William and Harry, it's a difficult one. I think as brothers they are more likely to get on the phone and have a conversation."

It's not the first time we've heard about Kate's peacemaking role behind the scenes.

Back in June 2022, a source said, "There’s a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again: Kate. She can sense that despite everything that has happened, William still feels the loss of Harry."

But in May 2023, there were reports that Kate was no longer interested in peacemaking following all that has happened over the last three years. If Jobson is correct, perhaps she has found new hope that the two brothers can eventually make up.