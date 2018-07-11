Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Taupe Roland Mouret Dress Means Business for Day 2 of Her Ireland Trip

She was mostly just excited about the dogs.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on a two-day royal tour of Ireland. Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex arrived via a private plane in a forest green outfit—the colors paying homage to the country she’s visiting. She wore a three-quarter sleeve top and a Givenchy pencil skirt while carrying a Strathberry tote, one of her go-to bag brands. She then changed out of the look for a summer garden party at the Glencairn House.

For the reception, Meghan wore a classic black fit-and-flare dress by Emilia Wickstea. She carried a Givenchy satin clutch and wore a pair of Aquazzura bow pumps, all in black too. And, that was just day one of outfits.

Today, on their final leg of the visit, Meghan and Prince Harry visited the official residence of President Michael D Higgins. Following on from her Irish-inspired green look yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex opted for a somewhat more muted shade of taupe this time with a Roland Mouret dress, featuring an asymmetrical skirt and sash waist. Meghan previously wore the designer back in May to have tea with the Queen and her mom. She accessorized with an elegant, oversized black bag, plain black court heels and a pair of diamond earrings. The Duchess of Sussex is slowly finding her signature style with clean silhouettes and a balanced mix of neutral and bright-colored pieces. Of course, heels are also an important part of her royal wardrobe.

Though, she does have a lot of walking around to do today, so good luck Meghan? The couple will attend the Gaelic Sports Festival, visit the Famine Memorial, and take a trip to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum.

See Meghan's day-two outfit from all angles:

