Simone Biles’s Glass Hair Steals the Show in Chicago
The sideline's real MVP? The gymnast's silk press.
Simone Biles may be the GOAT of gymnastics, but in her off-season, she seems to be embracing life as a WAG (that's shorthand for wives and girlfriends of professional athletes). And honestly, if I looked like her at every public outing, I would be too. On September 28, the Olympic gymnast was in Chicago, cheering on her husband, Jonathan Owens, from the sidelines. While everyone else was focused on the Bears vs. Raiders game, I couldn't take my eyes off Biles’s glam, which I must say was absolute perfection.
My favorite part of Biles’s look had to be her hair. Not only did she add a bit of length, causing strands to swish behind her as she walked, but her hair was also pin-straight, indicating that the silk press season is finally here. Can we take a moment just to appreciate that healthy, glass-like shine. Biles complemented this sleek hairstyle with a stunning, neutral-toned eyeshadow look, paired with a matching lipstick. Powder blue, oval-shaped nails provided the perfect finishing touch.
Biles has always enjoyed a fun manicure, but she’s been experimenting with her hairstyles more than ever. Over the past few months, the gymnast has appeared with everything from goddess braids to a Pamela Anderson updo—she’s even rocked a slicked-back bun or two. The amount of hair inspiration she’s been providing feels endless, and I, for one, hope she continues her reign as the top WAG for the foreseeable future.
I’m pretty much all prepped for my own silk press season, so if you want hair as sleek and shiny as Biles’s, keep reading for the products that'll help you achieve her look at home.
