Genealogy Expert Reveals "America's Royal Couple" Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Both Related to Actual Royalty

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating, they were quickly crowned as "America's royal couple," and now that they're engaged, the "royal wedding" memes can't stop coming. Would I buy a commemorative china plate with their faces on it? You betcha. However, it turns out the jokes aren't exactly that far off, as MyHeritage.com has revealed that both Swift and Kelce are related to European kings from long ago.

The Kansas City Chiefs player is the eighth cousin 11 times removed of Britain's King George I, while Swift is the eighth cousin 11 times removed of King Louis XIV of France. Royal expert and researcher Naama Lanski of MyHeritage.com tells Marie Claire that the discovery "means that both share common ancestors with those monarchs many generations back."

She explains, "The '11 times removed' indicates that Swift and Kelce are several generations further down the family tree than the kings, but importantly, both monarchs lived in the same generation, just as Swift and Kelce do today." Even though it seems like a "distant" connection, Lanski adds, "these are direct bloodlines."

Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift in his backyard on August 10. (Image credit: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce/Instagram)

The newly engaged couple made their first public appearance since the proposal at a football game on August 28 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The parallels between the historic royals and two of today's biggest stars are striking. Lanski notes, "Louis XIV, the 'Sun King,' shaped European culture as much as politics. He built the magnificent Palace of Versailles, famous for its dazzling celebrations, and he was passionate about music, even playing the guitar. George I, by contrast, ushered in the era of constitutional monarchy in Britain, changing the balance of power and leaving a different legacy."

She adds that "in a similar way, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's impact goes far beyond music and sport," noting how, like Louis XIV, the "Shake It Off" singer "has reshaped global pop culture through her music and storytelling." Lanski continues that Swift and Kelce "carry immense cultural weight—so much so that fans call them the 'U.S. royal couple.'"

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26 in a joint Instagram post, writing, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨." The photos instantly racked up millions of likes—35 million at last count—and countless congratulatory messages, including everyone from the Disney Store to Princess Kate and Meghan Markle (who both liked the post).

Reflecting on why fans are so interested in Travis and Taylor's love story, Lanski says, "On the public level, celebrities like Swift and Kelce are adored almost like monarchs themselves—modern cultural royalty whose every move captivates millions. On the personal level, people everywhere long to feel part of something bigger than themselves: a grand story, a puzzle made up of countless pieces, a heritage that gives them a place in the big picture of human history."