Princess Kate’s Old Money-Inspired Christmas Day Earrings Are A Must-Have Style for 2026

Princess Kate wore a timeless pair of earrings to church on Christmas Day, and you might have missed them. The understated style was easy to miss amongst the excitement of Christmas Day, but these Cartier Trinity earrings are a style you don’t want to sleep on. The three shades of gold––18 karat rose, white, and yellow––come together for an incredibly timeless, versatile style that screams “old money.”

Created by Louis Cartier in the 1920s, the trinity ring design was a modern marvel. “Everything about this ring was daring: the chromatic combination, the fluidity of the rings, the simplicity of the design and its symbolic strength,” said the brand. Now, the style is synonymous with Cartier, and the Princess of Wales is a huge fan of the trio of rings––these earrings are her sixth jewelry item from the Trinity collection.

The Princess of Wales wore Cartier Trinity hoop earrings on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cartier Trinity 18ct Rose, Yellow and White-Gold Earrings $3,815 at Selfridges

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate first wore the Cartier Trinity hoop earrings in January 2025, and chose the style for eight public events throughout the year, making them one of her most-worn earrings for the year. They looked incredibly stylish at Wimbledon, hospital visits, family photoshoots, and church on Christmas Day, showing how incredibly versatile the style is. Considering the design dates back over 100 years, its safe to say its a timeless style, and with Cartier on the tag it screams “old money.”

