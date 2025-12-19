Royal Expert Reveals the Secret Meaning Behind William and Kate's "Symbolic" Christmas Card Photo

The Royal Family's Christmas cards have finally all been released, and with the exception of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's snow-themed design, none of the images exactly feel Christmassy. Prince William, Princess Kate and family posed in a field of daffodils for their annual card, while King Charles and Queen Camilla used an anniversary snapshot from their trip to Italy in April. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second holiday photo, shared by Meghan on Instagram, also reflects a sunny, springlike setting.

The lack of Christmas theming in these cards is a deliberate choice by the Royal Family, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams. He told the Daily Mail that a spring or summer photo is specifically used to brighten spirits during the cold winter months.

"If they looked kitted for harsh weather, it might be viewed as symbolic, especially if the Royal Family has had a tough year," Fitzwilliams said, calling royal cards "an important public relations statement." He continued that the Royal Family takes "a lot of care in choosing their cards," adding, the message the image gives "must be positive."

The Wales family posed for their 2025 Christmas card in April. (Image credit: Josh Shinner/Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also used a bright outdoor setting for their holiday card. (Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

The Prince and Princess of Wales chose a photo taken by Josh Shinner at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, in April, and Fitzwilliams called the snapshot a "perfect example of a Christmas card."

The family sits in the grass in the photo while wearing coordinating shades of green, blue and burgundy, and the royal expert said that the Wales family expertly use "rural settings to convey charm and good tidings."

The themes of "rebirth" and new beginnings are also reflected in the spring photo, touching on both Princess Kate's cancer battle and the family's move to their new home, Forest Lodge.

"A daffodil-covered backdrop in the countryside has the feel of healing and rebirth which is an integral part of the festive season, especially when Catherine, who is promoting the merits of outdoor life to children, is in remission from cancer," Fitzwilliams explained.