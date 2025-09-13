Young Royal Fans Made Princess Kate Laugh With Their Unexpectedly Hilarious Response When She Asked If They Were Happy "Being Back at School"

Princess Kate paid a visit to textile mills in Sudbury and Cuxton in England on September 11. For the solo engagement, the Princess of Wales wore a gray plaid blazer and matching pants, with a simple black top underneath. And while greeting young royal fans who had waited patiently to meet her, Kate Middleton couldn't help but laugh at one particularly hilarious comment.

Footage shared on Instagram showed Princess Kate approaching the group of young girls after exiting Sudbury Silk Mills. "Nice to meet you," the Princess of Wales said. "What school have you come from? Thank you for waiting. I saw you when I came in, and I wanted to say hello, because you have been waiting very patiently, I gather, have you?"

Kate subsequently asked the group, "Is it nice being back at school?" However, the royal wasn't quite prepared for the funny response she would receive. "No!" the young students all told her. When the Princess of Wales repeated their surprising answer, everyone started laughing.

Princess Kate met a group of young fans on Sept. 11. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate told the group, "That must have meant you had a really good holiday?" One of the young fans responded by saying, "Kind of." Clearly, no-one was quite ready for summer to come to an end.

Princess Kate standing in front of a screen printing plate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's extremely likely that Princess Kate had a rather busy summer, too, especially with her three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—at home.

Giving some insight into the family's home life, Prince William discussed his children during a Sept. 8 engagement. When an attendee asked the Prince of Wales whether Prince Louis was "a bit of a handful," he responded (via the Daily Mail ), "He's a character, but he's a very good boy. He likes to wind his brother and sister up."