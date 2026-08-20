These $300 Jeans Were Designed by Princess Olympia of Greece—and I'm Royally Obsessed

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle aren't the only royals with title-worthy tastes in denim. Not only did Princess Olympia of Greece's new collaboration with DL1961 and Moda Operandi benefit from her eye for elevated jeans, but my denim drawer did, too. So much so, I wish a royal decree would require princesses, both far and wide, to launch at least one capsule collection with their favorite label.

On August 20, Moda Operandi, which made Olympia a "contributing editor" last year, took the partnership to the next level. Joining forces with New York-based denim brand DL1961, the e-commerce platform designed an exclusive nine-piece line with the royal. For Fall 2026, the trio debuted neutral button-downs, oversized outerwear, and denim inspired by Olympia's personal style, which blends sensible aristocratic refinement with '90s supermodel suave.

Princess Olympia of Greece played a major part in designing the collection. (Image credit: Courtesy of Moda Operandi and DL1961)

Partnering with not one, but two pillars of New York City fashion called for a campaign in Central Park. That's right, the Princess of Greece and Denmark returned to Manhattan, where she was born.

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She looked every bit a New Yorker in DL1961 designs that started at $279, but what effect would they have on my quiet corner in Michigan? To find out, I test-drove the pieces ahead of the launch. Spoiler alert: Rich suede and effortlessly cool denim made me feel like the princess of Ann Arbor's (admittedly quiet) street style scene.

Her collaboration isn't just stocked with stylish denim. The suede styles are just as sleek. (Image credit: Courtesy of Moda Operandi and DL1961)

Despite the collaboration's royal ties, the tightly curated collection felt easy to style and wear. Olympia and I share the same penchants for minimalism, so even the Canadian tuxedo look felt laid-back and luxe to me.

Princess Olympia pulled off a Canadian tuxedo with ease. (Image credit: Courtesy of Moda Operandi and DL1961)

In the campaign, Princess Olympia styled the line's Addison Denim Overshirt with the Olympia Slim Straight Jeans, which featured a mid-rise waistline and an indigo-blue wash, aptly called "Royal." To match the '90s energy of the denim cut, the 30-year-old wore a simple white T-shirt and a black leather belt. Of course, I followed suit.

I tried to recreate her co-ord to a T—minus the Boston Terrier. (Image credit: Courtesy of Moda Operandi and DL1961)

DL1961 X Olympia of Greece Exclusive Addison Denim Overshirt $279 at modaoperandi.com DL1961 X Olympia of Greece Exclusive Olympia Slim Straight Mid-Rise Jeans $299 at modaoperandi.com

As Marie Claire's celebrity style spotter, I've tested my fair share of VIP-approved jeans (Hailey Bieber x Gap, Cardi B x Old Navy, you name it), and had some hesitations. Namely, that Princess Olympia and I have very different measurements—not only am I five inches shorter than Olympia, but I am also curvier in the hips.

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I needed not worry: This pair worked unexpectedly well on my petite, hourglass frame. Previously, I've steered clear of slim denim, assuming my waist-to-hip ratio was better suited for wide, barrel, or flared jeans. After trying on the Olympia jeans, I'm stovepipe jeans' newest supporter.

The Canadian tuxedo awoke my inner off-duty princess in an instant. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

Unlike the other straight cuts I've tried, the legs weren't encroaching on skinny-jean territory or constricting my calves (a major no for me). The waistband was a touch too big, but it wasn't anything my favorite country-chic belt or a trip to the tailor (who is no stranger to altering my waistlines) couldn't fix.

The "Royal" color is my favorite shade, by far. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

Being 5 feet tall, I'm used to perusing the petite section. But this time, I didn't need to. The hems stopped just beyond my ankles, which revealed my teeny-tiny kitten heels in a '90s, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-coded way.

Since my dog wasn't feeling as photogenic as Olympia's, I accessorized with oval-shaped sunglasses and my favorite Duo Mini Bag from Kate Spade instead. (I committed to the collection's theme of spotlighting New York-based brands.)

While the denim is the star of the nine-piece drop, Princess Olympia took it upon herself to upgrade my fall coat closet, too. Channeling her campaign photos, I layered the Cinched Denim Barn Jacket over a white Old Navy T-shirt. Between the deep burgundy shade, velvety leather collar, and waist-defining drawstring, the Fall 2024 and 2025 trend (back for round three?) looked as luxurious as it gets.

Princess Olympia's barn jacket finished her jeans outfit on a cool-girl note. (Image credit: Courtesy of Moda Operandi and DL1961)

I've had the barn jacket trend on my fall fashion bucket list for months—more specifically since April 2026, when Dakota Johnson paired a tomato-red topper from The Row with black jeans and ballet flats. By dyeing the utilitarian canvas a couple of shades darker, DL1961 extended the trend's lifespan by a few months.

Being burgundy, it also popped against the lighter Olympia Jeans in the "Greece" color. I wanted to try styling the denim drawers without a belt, which made for a more low-rise look.

Meet my new favorite fall jacket. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

DL1961 X Olympia of Greece Exclusive Olympia Slim Straight Mid-Rise Jeans $299 at modaoperandi.com

While Princess Olympia wore the jacket open in the campaign, out of curiosity, I adjusted the interior drawstring before zipping and buttoning it to the top. I liked the subtle cinch a lot more than I thought I would—and immediately started planning barn jacket outfits for fall. (I'd be the coolest girl at the pumpkin patch, that's for sure.)

To elevate the jacket-turned-top, I wore Madewell's take on the soft loafers trend and my beloved Coach Swing Bag, both in chocolate brown to complement the jacket's collar. (The Swing style is sold out, but the Chelsea matches the collection's '90s energy just as well.)

You should know the jacket isn't as lightweight as it looks. I tested it during a sunset stroll with my dog and fiancé, and it felt as insulated as a winter puffer coat. It's a good thing, as you could likely wear it beyond October.

Getting two looks for the price of one justifies the investment. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

The minor waist gap aside, the Princess Olympia x DL1961 x Moda Operandi jeans are one of the best-fitting bottoms I've tried. They're also some of the priciest at $299. It spikes from there: The Cinched Denim Barn Jacket is $649, while the Maria Suede Jacket is $999. After testing out the pieces firsthand, though, I believe the collaboration is worth the investment.

Knowing that an actual princess designed the jeans and jackets was enough to pique my interest. What justified the price tag was that the jeans molded to my hips and thighs, without stretching after a week's worth of re-wears (perks of using quality, 100-percent cotton). In my opinion, the five-foot-friendly dimensions also made the jeans investment-worthy. I don't remember the last time I didn't have to cuff or cut off a major chunk of designer denim. The jacket isn't a one-season wonder, either, and could work just as well for fall as a mild winter.

If your budget allows for a singular splurge, I'd start with the jeans that earned Olympia's stamp of approval. I did it for my inner child, who yearned for her own Princess Diaries moment: "Me? A princess? Shut up."

Shop Princess Olympia of Greece's Collaboration With DL1961 and Moda Operandi