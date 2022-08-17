Kate Middleton's New Favorite Designer Revealed That There's Always a Daring Detail in Her Pieces

Ooh la la!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch from the Royal Box as Novak Djokovic of Serbia wins against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men's Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: Photo by Julian Finney / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Kate Middleton is undoubtedly a royal style icon. I mean, I'm always raving about how elegant she looks.

But if there's one thing the Duchess of Cambridge is not, fashion-wise, it's "particularly daring"—especially not these days.

Now, when I see a vintage pic of her in a sparkly party outfit or low-waisted jeans in the mid-noughties, I have to pinch myself to make sure I'm not imagining things.

Kate Middleton sighting in St. Andrews, Scotland

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

I'm not imagining things, though. The duchess really did wear this incredible sequined turquoise halter with bright yellow athletic shorts and Barbie pink knee-high socks. Honestly, I kinda wish royal protocol allowed for a little more of this.

Kate Middleton Arrives At The Renaissance Rooms In South London, For The Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco, An Event Organised In Aid Of A Charity In Oxford Set Up In Memory Of Thomas Waley-Cohen, Who Died From Bone Cancer In 2004 At The Age Of 20

(Image credit: Photo by Antony Jones / Getty)

Anyway, back to the point, which is that the duchess always looks fabulous, all while typically opting for midi-length dresses, often with mid- or full-length sleeves and a high neckline.

But one of her new favorite designers, Alessandra Rich, has revealed that even her most conservative designs always have a more daring detail—and that includes the dresses worn by the Duchess of Cambridge at such events as Wimbledon or Ascot.

"All my pieces are like this—they cover the arms or the legs but there’s always a split somewhere, or a body chain underneath," Rich told the Telegraph in a recent interview. "It is good to be a bit naughty."

The duchess has worn many an Alessandra Rich creation over the past couple of years, which includes her whole polka dot phase.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Wimbledon 2022

The duchess in Alessandra Rich at Wimbledon 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final

The duchess in Alessandra Rich at Wimbledon 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

atherine, Duchess of Cambridge in the parade ring during Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2022 in Ascot, England.

The duchess wears Alessandra Rich at Royal Ascot

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

She also wore a yellow dress from the label on departure from the Bahamas earlier this year (psst, that dress is still available at Matches Fashion (opens in new tab), and it's on sale).

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Belize, Jamaica And The Bahamas - Day Eight

(Image credit: Photo by Pool / Getty)

The green dress the duchess wore to meet the Irish President in March 2020 and the red houndstooth dress she wore at the V&A in May 2021 were also Alessandra Rich originals.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Ireland - Day One

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein / Getty)

The Duchess of Cambridge Visits The V&A

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

Interestingly, though, the label is also favored by a bunch of celebrities that you wouldn't normally associate with Middleton.

"Not everything I make is long dresses," Rich told the Telegraph. "If you see Dua Lipa or Hailey Bieber wearing my brand, you will see there are many different types of women and clothing."

Still, the designer is really happy that the duchess loves her designs. "I am super grateful," she said. "The buyers know the collection is bigger so it is fine that the public mostly knows the more conservative pieces. The Duchess of Cambridge is such a style icon, I can’t ever say I’m not thrilled she likes my clothes."

Sold? Alessandra Rich is available from Matches Fashion (opens in new tab) and Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab).

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

