Prince Harry is most definitely besotted with his two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. In a new photo shared by Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex reveals that he's a total girl dad when it comes to daughter Lilibet.

Duchess Meghan shared a new Instagram post in honor of International Women's Day, which included a carousel of pictures of the women in her life. Alongside snaps of her mom, Doria Ragland, Meghan shared a previously unseen picture of Prince Harry holding daughter Princess Lilibet. Meghan captioned the post, "Celebrating the strong women around us and the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day."

The photo of Harry and Lilibet shows the father and daughter on a boat. Lilibet is curled up in her dad's lap, and he sweetly kisses her head.

Since Duchess Meghan rejoined Instagram and launched new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, Princess Lilibet has found herself in the spotlight more often. For instance, the Duchess of Sussex shared footage on Instagram of Lilibet's playdate with Serena Williams, during which they played the Candy Land board game.

Meanwhile, during an episode of With Love, Meghan, the duchess shared that Lilibet takes cleaning very seriously, with the little royal making up a song to help with the task.

Back in January, Chef Adrian Lipscombe shared an Instagram post regarding Meghan's new Netflix series, in which they revealed an anecdote about Lilibet. "I've had the pleasure of meeting @meghan over food, and let me tell you, she and her well-known significant other are some of the most down-to-earth people I've ever met," the post explained. "We talked about our families (mostly about our daughters being in their princess phase and the movies they love) and, of course, about food. She didn't rush the conversation, even though I was taking up her time. She was gracious, engaged, and kind."