Meghan Markle Just Dressed Princess Lilibet in Two Relatable Mall Brands for Rare Video
Lili looked adorable for a playdate with auntie Serena Williams.
Royal watchers got an unexpected treat on Saturday, March 1 when Meghan Markle shared a rare glimpse of Princess Lilibet on Instagram. The 3-year-old joined "auntie" Serena Williams for a fun playdate, and Lili's adorable outfit proved that even royal moms opt for practical kidswear.
The Duchess of Sussex shared a video on her Instagram Story captioned “When the aunties comes to celebrate … and to play! Love you @serenawilliams." In the sweet clip, a barefoot Williams sits on an ottoman while a Candy Land board is spread out on the coffee table in front of herself and Princess Lilibet.
The game wasn't just any old Candy Land, however—a pink box revealed it was a personalized version called "Archie & Lili Candy Land." Lilibet matched the game's aesthetic in a pair of pink floral leggings and a pink top with a heart design on the front, and it turns out both pieces were from affordable brands.
As per Instagram account Meghan's Closet Chronicles, Lili was wearing a pair of leggings from a mom-approved mall store, sporting a pink floral design from The Children's Place. Like her leggings, her top was another relatable piece, with the heart-print design hailing from a past season Zara Kids collection.
Another video showed the duchess, dressed in a loose navy striped outfit from La Ligne, leaning over as she watched the game. She captioned the second clip, "3 days until the party begins. All are invited❤️ @netflix," referencing her new lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, which premieres on Tuesday, March 4.
The anticipated show—which was postponed to March due to the devastating fires in Los Angeles—will feature the Duchess of Sussex and friends showing viewers their best cooking, gardening and entertaining tips. "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it," she captioned an Instagram trailer for the show in January.
With just one more day to go until With Love, Meghan premieres, there's sure to plenty more celebrations in the Sussex home. Until then, shop Markle and Lilibet's mother/daughter style, below.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
