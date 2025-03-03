Meghan Markle Just Dressed Princess Lilibet in Two Relatable Mall Brands for Rare Video

Royal watchers got an unexpected treat on Saturday, March 1 when Meghan Markle shared a rare glimpse of Princess Lilibet on Instagram. The 3-year-old joined "auntie" Serena Williams for a fun playdate, and Lili's adorable outfit proved that even royal moms opt for practical kidswear.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a video on her Instagram Story captioned “When the aunties comes to celebrate … and to play! Love you @serenawilliams." In the sweet clip, a barefoot Williams sits on an ottoman while a Candy Land board is spread out on the coffee table in front of herself and Princess Lilibet.

The game wasn't just any old Candy Land, however—a pink box revealed it was a personalized version called "Archie & Lili Candy Land." Lilibet matched the game's aesthetic in a pair of pink floral leggings and a pink top with a heart design on the front, and it turns out both pieces were from affordable brands.

As per Instagram account Meghan's Closet Chronicles, Lili was wearing a pair of leggings from a mom-approved mall store, sporting a pink floral design from The Children's Place. Like her leggings, her top was another relatable piece, with the heart-print design hailing from a past season Zara Kids collection.

Williams stopped by the Sussex home for a round of Candy Land. (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Princess Lilibet dressed in a sweet pink outfit for the day. (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Another video showed the duchess, dressed in a loose navy striped outfit from La Ligne, leaning over as she watched the game. She captioned the second clip, "3 days until the party begins. All are invited❤️ @netflix," referencing her new lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, which premieres on Tuesday, March 4.

The anticipated show—which was postponed to March due to the devastating fires in Los Angeles—will feature the Duchess of Sussex and friends showing viewers their best cooking, gardening and entertaining tips. "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it," she captioned an Instagram trailer for the show in January.

With just one more day to go until With Love, Meghan premieres, there's sure to plenty more celebrations in the Sussex home.