Why Royal Fans Think Kate Middleton Was Snubbed in the Royal Family's International Women's Day Post

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales shared a message about "resilience" and "strength."

Kate Middleton wears a black blazer and black top and has wavy hair
Royal fans are worried that the Royal Family snubbed Kate Middleton while commemorating an important date.

In honor of International Women's Day on March 8, the Royal Family's official Instagram account posted portraits of royal women taken by female photographers. The caption explained, "Today, on #InternationalWomensDay, we are showcasing the Royal Family's longstanding support for female photographers which stretches back as far as the advent of photography in the mid-1800s."

The caption continued, "From Frances Sally Day's photographs of Queen Victoria in the 1850s, to Dorothy Wilding's portraits of a young Queen Elizabeth II in 1952, and Nigerian photographer Christina Ebenezer's recent portraits of The Duchess of Edinburgh, female photographers have captured members of the Royal Family in their own unique ways since the artform began."

Noticeably absent from the carousel of photos was Princess Kate, herself an avid photographer. Royal fans expressed their dismay at Kate's absence from the post.

"You're missing The Princess of Wales, both of them," one commenter wrote, in reference to the absence of both Princess Kate and the late Princess Diana. "Why was Princess Catherine not included???" another fan asked. "With all respect, I think the Princess of Wales should have been included in this list," one commenter said. "She is both a great photographer and has been pictured by women too, like [Millie Pilkington]."

Princess Kate and Prince William shared their own International Women's Day tribute on social media, honoring "the brilliant women who have inspired" them over the past year. Notably, the Prince and Princess of Wales paid tribute to late teenage photographer Liz Hatton, whom the royals met in October 2024. "Celebrating the strength and creativity of Liz and Vicky Hatton," the post said, "It was an honour meeting them both in Windsor in October. Liz's memory live[s] on in Vicky's unwavering resilience. Thank you for such a moving moment."

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

