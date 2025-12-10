Princess Madeleine Shares Her Favourite Christmas Activities "Right From Her Camera Roll”

Princess Madeleine and her daughter, Princess Adrienne, shared how they get into the Christmas spirit. In an Instagram post for her skincare line, MinLen, the Swedish princess and her 7-year-old daughter shared their “Swedish-inspired rituals” for the festive season. From “quiet time by the fireplace” to “baking with love,” Princess Madeleine’s favorite Christmas moments are “simple, cozy and full of heart.”

The mom of three gave us a look at her favorite Christmas moments “right from her camera roll: a flower market stroll to gingerbread baking and tiny handmade treasures, these are the memories that stay.⁠” Featuring her own photos from her iPhone, Princess Madeleine showed off floral arrangements, a wreath on her front door, and an enormous light-up reindeer.



Princess Madeleine and Princess Adrienne share their favorite Christmas traditions. (Image credit: MinLen Official/Instagram)

Princess Madeleine and her sister, Crown Princess Victoria, baking Swedish Christmas treats in 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside Princess Adrienne, Princess Madeleine shared a short video in the post featuring some delectable pink and red Christmas cookies. “You know that there’s a saying that to have a ginger cookie, you are being kind to yourself and to others,” Princess Madeleine said to her daughter. “Should we have one?” Princess Adrienne enthusiastically replied, “yes! I’m going to eat all of mine!” Who can resist a gingerbread cookie?

As Princess Madeleine continued her “beautiful reminder for the season,” she told her followers that she loves “ending the days leading up to Christmas with a walk enjoying Christmas lights and dreaming of the holidays.” Another “Swedish-inspired tradition” involves “crafting Christmas wreaths with little hands and big hearts - a tradition full of warmth, pine, and sparkle.”

Princess Madeleine shared her favorite Christmas traditions. (Image credit: MinLen Official/Instagram)

A photo of the Christmas wreath on Princess Madeleine's door. (Image credit: MinLen Official/Instagram)

The post was shared on MinLen’s official Instagram page, a collaborative line of skincare between Weleda and Princess Madeleine. "Our goal is to promote good care routines from an early age – with high-quality products, an irresistibly natural scent, and a touch of Scandinavian beauty,” Princess Madeleine said of the collection.