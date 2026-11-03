Zoë Kravitz's Saint Laurent Look Is Gilded, Bold, and Backless at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards

On November 2, Zoë Kravitz emerged from red carpet retirement to honor Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello with the International Designer of the Year accolade at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards. For Kravitz's first official step-and-repeat since the 2026 Met Gala, Vaccarello loaned his leading muse a gilded look from his final collection as the brand's 10-year creative director.
Kravitz had the evening off from filming her new rom-com, Die Alive, in New York City. So, she joined Vaccarello and her fellow Saint Laurent devotees (Hailey Bieber and Rosé) at the American Museum of Natural History. Looking every bit an actual trophy, Kravitz styled a metallic gold midi from the French fashion house's Spring 2027 show.
Glossy gold flakes garnished the sleeveless slip, from the textured high-collar top to the drawstring-secured pencil skirt. It shimmered just as brightly on the Paris Fashion Week runway beneath the glittering Eiffel Tower, but thanks to Kravitz, fashion fans were able to appreciate its completely open back.
With the look a maximalist statement on its own, Kravitz had a major decision to make. Would the actor tone down the daring dress with less-is-more accessories? Or take Vaccarello's opulent, over-the-top vision from the catwalk further?
The Saint Laurent ambassador opted for the latter, frosting herself in supersized floral statement earrings, her bezel-set engagement ring from Harry Styles, and razor-sharp slingback pumps.
Contrary to the strappy metallic stilettos worn by the Paris Fashion Week model, Kravitz's satin shoes tapped into the purple trend. Bordering on aubergine, they were a few shades darker than the striking violet scarf that she can't stop wearing around NYC. Still, the cap-toes were covered in the same glistening gold sheen as her red carpet dress.
Now, Kravitz is no stranger to styling gold Saint Laurent looks, but the shade has been on hiatus from her recent red carpet rotation. The last time she sported such flashy Saint Laurent fashion was at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, when chainmail mesh coated her long-sleeve gold gown. More recently, Kravitz has selected looks from the brand with unconventional cut-outs, plunging necklines, and sheer fabrics instead. See her 2026 Golden Globes and the 2026 Met Gala ensembles for proof.
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Following Vaccarello's swan song at the fashion house, Kravitz's fashion fans are wondering what this means for her. Will she follow the Italian designer, like Dakota Johnson did when Alessandro Michele moved from Gucci to Valentino? Or, since Saint Laurent is so ingrained in her style vocabulary, perhaps she'll stay put. Only time—and Kravitz's next red carpet return—will tell.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.