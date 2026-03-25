Queen Camilla Hilariously Tries (And Fails) to Get King Charles to Stop Talking in "Happens to All of Us" Video Clip

Queen Camilla usually has a sure-fire way to get King Charles’s attention when they’re at royal events, but on Tuesday, March 24, she was missing one key prop. The Queen typically uses her handbag to give her chatty husband a nudge when they have to switch gears, but without her bag, Camilla was left repeatedly tapping The King in a hilarious video shared on Hello! magazine’s Instagram account.

The King and Queen visited Cornwall on Tuesday and celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Eden Project, which supports community cohesion, education and nature recovery. But as King Charles interacted with guests at a lunch, Camilla attempted to get him to look at a detail on an elaborate cake—and her attempts weren’t working.

She tapped him on the back, then his arm, but King Charles kept on talking. Finally, The Queen gently pulled his arm to get him to turn around and look at the cake.

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Camilla poking King Charles A photo posted by on

The King and Queen cut an intricate cake at the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla wields a sword to cut the special cake. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grabbing a massive sword, the couple both laughed and grimaced as they struggled to cut through the confection, which was shaped to look like a building with a patio featuring tiny people enjoying an outdoor meal.

“Men ... they are all the same!! 😂😂” one fan commented on the Instagram post, while another added, “It happens to all of us!!! 🤣🤣🤣! Love this couple ❤️.”

Speaking on the Daily Mail's " Palace Confidential " show last year, royal author Robert Hardman shared that The King sometimes struggles to stay on schedule since he loves to meet people.

“The Queen has this very sweet thing, she'll just gently nudge him in the small of his back with the corner of her handbag, and it's kind of the symbol, the signal, of ‘Come on, let's get a move on,’” Hardman said.

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Perhaps she needs to create a new signal for those handbag-free moments.