Queen Camilla Wears a Quietly Symbolic Coat With Necklace That Promotes "Wellness" Amid Pneumonia Battle

King Charles and Queen Camilla said farewell to the Qatari royals on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and The Queen made a meaningful—and ultra chic—fashion statement in the process.

The Amir of Qatar and his wife, Sheika Jawaher, departed London on Wednesday, and like Princess Kate did on Tuesday, Queen Camilla used her wardrobe to subtly honor the Middle Eastern country. Her Majesty sported an elegant purple cape coat as she waved goodbye to the royal couple, pairing it with black leather gloves and tall black suede boots.

However, the eggplant hue of her outerwear wasn't just a pretty shade; Qatar's flag features maroon and white colors, and per World Atlas, purple was originally proposed for its flag because of the long history of purple dye production in the country.

Camilla also used her jewelry to pay tribute to Qatar, choosing a piece that held great sentimental meaning for the farewell. The Queen wore a three-strand pearl necklace featuring an amethyst clasp, with both the pearls and the glittering purple stone holding significance.

The Queen wore a stylish purple cape with black suede boots to say farewell to the Amir of Qatar and his wife. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pearls have historically been a symbol of Qatar, with the pearl diving industry playing an important part in its culture and economy for thousands of years. Per Buckingham Palace, Queen Camilla also received a pearl necklace as a gift from the Sheika during her visit to London.

Its amethyst stone also has a hidden meaning. Per jewelry expert Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone Jewelers, "Amethyst is known for its associations with wellness and health, making it a particularly fitting choice for Queen Camilla, who continues to carry out her royal duties while recovering from pneumonia."

Queen Camilla has recently missed several royal events due to the lingering effects of pneumonia, and Stone added that the amethyst's "healing properties add an extra layer of meaning to the necklace, symbolizing strength and resilience during this challenging time."

Camilla's necklace has seen her through some major moments in life. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The necklace Camilla wore on Wednesday has been in her collection for decades, and she wore it during her first-ever royal event in 2002, a memorial service for Princess Margaret.

The piece is especially significant because the now-Queen also wore it on the night in 2005 when she and King Charles announced their engagement.

As for the rest of the state visit, Queen Camilla debuted a dazzling diamond tiara when she stepped out at Tuesday night's state banquet. The Queen, who wore a plush red velvet evening gown for the event, topped her look off with the historic kokoshnik tiara that Queen Elizabeth worn many times during her reign.