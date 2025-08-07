James Middleton Thinks Offices Should Say "Yes" to a Prince William and Princess Kate-Approved Coworker

Princess Kate's younger brother, James Middleton, isn't just a dog lover—he's made it into his career. The James & Ella dog food founder has been outspoken about how his late Cocker Spaniel, Ella, was instrumental in saving his life during a bout of serious depression, and in addition to his pack of dogs at home, he's also a breeder. Prince William and Princess Kate have been the lucky recipients of two of James's puppies, Lupo—who died in 2020—and their current dog, Orla. Now, James has opened up about why businesses should include dogs in the workplace.

The Daily Mail's Richard Eden shared a conversation with James, 38, in his latest "Eden Confidential" column. "Dogs in the workplace should be a generic 'yes' unless there is a very good reason to say 'no,'" he said, per the media outlet.

The Meet Ella author has long been a proponent for canine companions to improve mental health, and he shared how dogs help his employees boost their creativity during the workday.

James Middleton brought his late dog, Ella, to the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Middleton is pictured with a furry friend during an event for his memoir, Meet Ella. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I started the business during the pandemic and the whole team works remotely," he explained. However, when the James & Ella team is working onsite together, James allows his employees to bring their dogs along.

"When we all get together, there are dogs everywhere and I really believe they increase productivity," he said. "Ideas come from those 15-minute breaks, taking them out to the garden."

James isn't the only member of the Middleton family who can't get enough of dogs. Along with owning one of James's Cocker Spaniels, the Prince and Princess of Wales followed in his breeding footsteps when their dog, Orla, welcomed puppies in May. And Sister Pippa Middleton also owns one of Ella's puppies, Rafa, as well as a black Lab.