Queen Máxima of the Netherlands has never been afraid to go bold when it comes to fashion, and that extends to her incredible jewelry collection. The Dutch queen showed her fresh approach to jewels on January 13 when she welcomed diplomats to the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, wearing both modern gold styles with more traditional gemstone pieces.

For her New Year's reception at the palace, Máxima chose regal jewel tones, wearing a green Natan dress with a royal blue coat and green clutch by the Belgian fashion house. While her bright green emerald earrings surrounded by diamonds are the type of gemstones you expect to see on a royal, she paired them with some more contemporary pieces.

Queen Máxima revealed a diamond bracelet featuring her family's initials stacked with a yellow gold bangle and another delicate bracelet as she posed on a staircase with husband King Willem-Alexander.

"What stands out here is how deliberate the wrist styling feels,” says jewelry expert Justin Daughters, Managing Director at Berganza, calling the queen's "trio of mixed-metal chain bracelets" both "modern and quietly luxurious."

Queen Máxima is pictured with King Willem-Alexander on January 13. (Image credit: Alamy)

“Stacking bracelets on her dominant wrist adds movement and informality," the jewelry expert continues. "It softens the formality of royal dressing and reminds us that not all royal jewelry needs to rely on gemstones or heritage pieces."

Daughters adds that "the interplay of yellow gold, white gold and possibly platinum or steel offers a sort of neutral jewelry palette" to her outfit, rather than competing with her bold dogwood flower brooch or emerald earrings.

A close-up view of Máxima's dogwood brooch by Luz Camino. (Image credit: Luz Camino)

The Dutch queen pinned her Luz Camino dogwood brooch to her green dress, with the fanciful floral piece described as a piece of "couture fantasy" by Daughters. He adds that the brooch "is jewelry theater: delicate, sculptural and intentionally asymmetric."

Máxima finished off her outfit with green Gianvito Rossi leather pumps, wearing her hair pulled back and sporting minimal makeup.

“Viewed together, the brooch and bracelet stack allow Máxima to bridge couture tradition and modern styling," Daughters says. "The result feels effortless, editorial and refreshingly non-ceremonial."

