British Star Reveals This Member of the Royal Family Showed Up "In Their Socks" at His Family's Home

Everyone has their preferences when it comes to shoes on in the house, and Princess Kate was more than happy to oblige when it came to visiting one U.K. celebrity's home. On November 22, TV and radio personality Roman Kemp told the Sun that he was shocked when the Princess of Wales "offered to take hers off" when she visited his parents' house in 2023.

Kemp, who is the son of pop stars Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman, had invited Princess Kate to his family home when he recorded a short film for her Shaping Us early childhood campaign at the time. "She asked whether we could do the filming at my house," Roman admitted. "I was like, ‘my parents’ house is much nicer, let’s do it there."

"I remember when she arrived she could see everyone else had taken their shoes off so she offered to take hers off," Roman shared. "It was surreal. Somehow you never expect to see a member of the Royal Family in their socks!"

Roman Kemp (far left) is pictured with his family and the Princess of Wales when she visited their home. (Image credit: Martin Kemp/Instagram)

Princess Kate gave a speech about the importance of early childhood development at the Future Workforce Summit on November 18. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roman shared that his mother "raced out and got a load of nice things in, and suddenly the future Queen is having tea and biscuits with her and my dad!"

Apparently, the Kemp family's gift for the princess was a hit all around. Roman told the Sun that his parents make their own apple juice from their garden, and gave some to Kate "to take home as a little gift."

“A few weeks later she wrote a lovely letter which my mum has kept thanking them and saying that Prince George loved the juice and is there any chance of more," he shared.

The Princess of Wales has been putting early childhood development at the forefront of her royal work, and Roman describes working with the royal as "amazing." He added, "She very kindly wrote me a thank-you note too which I have framed on my wall at home."

