Princess Kate Makes a Step Toward Her Life as Queen With Royal First on Armistice Day

This week, members of the Royal Family have been honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Remembrance Day events. Prince George made his debut at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, and now mom Princess Kate is marking a first in her own path to the throne. On Tuesday, November 11, the Princess of Wales made a solo appearance at the National Memorial Arboretum's Armed Forces Memorial in Staffordshire, England.

Typically, it's a blood member of the Royal Family who takes part in the event, but the Princess of Wales represented the crown during Tuesday's Service of Remembrance. Duchess Sophie has also made a solo appearance at the annual service, showing her influence as a senior member of the Royal Family.

During the event, the Princess of Wales laid a wreath honoring those who lost their lives and all those who have served in the Armed Forces, and also joined in a two-minute silence at 11 a.m. A special poem by the Arboretum’s Poet in Residence, Arji Manuelpillai, was read, which, according to Kensington Palace, "reflects the importance of personal connections, experiences and bonds that are formed through military service"—themes that are particularly important to the Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate laid a wreath at the Armistice Day service. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales wore a Catherine Walker coat dress to the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate also met veterans and children from military families whose parents are currently on deployment, and viewed an exhibition called "Letters From the Frontline—Words, War and Victory." The moving exhibit includes letters from Armed Forces personnel and their families during 1945, throughout the final months of World War II.

For the occasion, the Princess of Wales dressed in a black Catherine Walker coat dress she's worn previously, with the maxi-length piece featuring military-style tassels across the chest and a sharp collar.

She paired the outfit with black Gianvito Rossi boots and a new wide-brimmed black Jane Taylor hat, as confirmed by blogger Kate Middleton Styled. She accessorized with ruby and diamond drop earrings and the Irish Guards Regimental Sweetheart Brooch, representing her role as Colonel of the regiment.

The princess spent time with veterans following the service. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Marie Claire, designer and royal style expert Tyler Ellis says that Kate's look "is a beautiful nod to tradition and remembrance," adding that her Catherine Walker coat "feels deeply respectful while echoing the refined elegance so closely associated with Queen Elizabeth’s legacy."

Reflecting on the late Queen, Ellis adds, "The Catherine Walker coat dress immediately calls to mind the timeless elegance of Queen Elizabeth’s wardrobe—precise tailoring, strong shoulders, and symbolism in every stitch."

"There’s a quiet power in the way she wears such classic tailoring—it’s poised, intentional, and deeply British," Ellis continues. "In moments like this, her style serves as both tribute and evolution, honoring the past while carrying it gracefully into the present."