Royal Butler Claims One Particular Rule Made Him Extremely "Nervous" While Working for Queen Elizabeth II
"I will never forget the noise."
While working for the Royal Family is undeniably prestigious, roles within the Royal Household come with a plethora of rules. According to one former royal butler, who started his tenure at Buckingham Palace, one rule made him particularly "nervous," and it involved Queen Elizabeth herself.
In his new book The Royal Insider: My Life With The Queen, The King, and Princess Diana, former royal employee Paul Burrell discussed what it was like starting work as a royal butler. "I had progressed beyond empty cups to potatoes and gravy," Burrell wrote of the tasks he was allowed to carry out as a new member of staff (via Manchester Evening News). "We were always told never to look at The Queen or to stare at her: never look her in the eye, always look down."
According to the outlet, Burrell was especially "nervous" during one of his encounters with Queen Elizabeth as "he was carrying a silver tray with 20 Royal Worcester coffee cups, saucers, and gilt spoons."
Burrell revealed in his book, "Then my nerves got the better of me and the cups and saucers all started to rattle." He continued, "I will never forget the noise. All I had to do was stand behind The Queen and the pages would come to me and collect the cups."
The former royal employee claimed that the items on his tray were rattling "so loud" that the monarch turned around to "look at what the commotion was."
According to the outlet, Burrell's fears about looking Queen Elizabeth in the eye were entirely unfounded. "The Queen simply smiled back," the outlet explained. From there, Burrell became a trusted member of staff, and would go on to work for Princess Diana. Still, starting his role at Buckingham Palace was understandably overwhelming.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.