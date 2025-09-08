Former Royal Butler Says Princess Diana Felt She "Had to Pretend and Put on a Facade for the World" When Her Marriage to King Charles Started Failing

Princess Diana's marriage to King Charles was far from perfect, and both royals publicly discussed their failed relationship. Now, a former royal employee is opening up about alleged revelations Diana made about coping with the demise of her marriage, which included pretending in front of onlookers.

In his new book, The Royal Insider: My Life with The Queen, The King, and Princess Diana , former royal butler Paul Burrell shared many revelations about the couple. In an excerpt serialized by the Daily Mail , Burrell explained, "It wasn't until Harry was born on September 15, 1984...that her fate was confirmed."

According to Burrell, King Charles remarked on Prince Harry's red hair—a trait inherited from the Spencer family. However, Burrell alleged that, according to Diana, that was the moment her relationship with Charles came to an end.

"Then came the damning blow," Burrell wrote. "He said: 'Well at least I've got my heir and spare now and I can return to Camilla.'"

Burrell continued, "She told me: 'I cried myself to sleep that night knowing that my marriage was over. I gave him four good years and he was gone. And for the rest of the time I had to pretend and put on a facade for the world.'"

Princess Diana visits Pakistan in September 1991. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tragically, Princess Diana was reportedly committed to her marriage, and didn't want the relationship to end. Burrell explained, "Diana never wanted a divorce. Despite everything that happened, I have no doubt that Diana fell in love with Prince Charles. Unfortunately for Diana, the feeling was not mutual."

"I had to pretend and put on a facade for the world." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recounting a terrible exchange between the pair, Burrell wrote, "Diana once told me that Charles had told her in the middle of one of their epic arguments: 'I never loved you. I only married you to have children.'"

Diana and Charles would announce their separation in 1992, before finalizing their divorce in 1996.