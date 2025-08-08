Former Royal Butler Explains Why Prince William Is Unlikely to Promote Princess Beatrice to a "Working Royal" When He Becomes King

Princess Beatrice is celebrating her 37th birthday on Friday, August 8. As a prominent member of the Royal Family, many royal fans will be wondering whether Beatrice will ever be promoted to a senior position. However, one former royal employee has suggested that when Prince William becomes king, he's unlikely to offer his cousin a significant role as a working royal.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold—speaking to the Express on behalf of Fruity King—discussed the possibility of Princess Beatrice becoming a senior member of the Royal Family in the future. "Beatrice has her own career, so I don't see William making her a senior member of the working royals," Harrold told the outlet.

While Princess Beatrice has been known to represent the Royal Family at official engagements, she has other considerations, too. "They pull ranks when they need the support, and she's been known to step up," Harrold explained. "But she has a job and does her own thing. She's still a valued member of the family."

The former royal butler also reflected on how the Royal Family would be celebrating Beatrice on her 37th birthday. "The King will be eager to celebrate Princess Beatrice," Harrold told the outlet. "King Charles and Queen Camilla remain close to both Beatrice and Eugenie."

Harrold further explained, "Beatrice is well-liked across the Royal Family and often steps in to support. While the celebrations may be a private affair, a celebration is expected, reflecting her quiet but valued presence within The Firm."

The former royal employee was also quick to note that Princess Beatrice is extremely good at diplomacy. "She gets on with William, as well as Harry," he noted. "I think she's been very diplomatic with the brothers and their feud. She'll have been careful to maintain a relationship with both."