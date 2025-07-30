Princess Isabella Steals Mom Queen Mary's Chanel Shoes to Kick Off The Danish Royal Family's Summer Holiday

When your mom has a palace-sized wardrobe, it's hard to resist borrowing an item or two. Everyone from Princess Anne to Crown Princess Victoria has worn pieces from their royal mothers over the years, and Princess Isabella of Denmark is the latest to take inspiration from her mom's style. The Danish royal family made their annual return to their summer residence, Grästen Palace, on Monday, July 28, and 18-year-old Isabella quite literally followed in her mom's fashion footsteps.

Queen Mary and King Frederik posed with two of their four children as they were greeted in the town of Grästen, with Prince Vincent, 14, joining his big sister and parents. Vincent's twin sister, Princess Josephine, and their 19-year-old brother, Crown Prince Christian, weren't present for the family's arrival, but the king noted in a speech that they would be arriving later.

To kick off their summer holiday, Isabella wore the same cap-toed beige and black Chanel ballet flats that Queen Mary has worn for years, including during a state visit to Norway in 2024. And the Danish royals aren't the only ones who can't get enough of the two-toned shoes. Princess Beatrice and Meghan Markle both own the same Chanel shoes, and the Duchess of Sussex also frequently wears Chanel slingbacks in the same colorway.

Prince Vincent, Princess Isabella, Queen Mary and King Frederik posed together while arriving in Grästen, Denmark. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Queen Mary (far right) wore the same Chanel flats while posing with King Frederik (second from right) and members of the Norwegian royal family in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Isabella wore a Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress, while Queen Mary wore a midi dress by Me+Em. (Image credit: detdanskekongehus/Instagram)

ME+EM Cotton Poplin Geo Paisley Print Maxi Dress + Belt $346.50 at ME+EM US

Princess Isabella paired the Chanel shoes with a black Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress featuring a red poppy pattern, wearing her hair pulled half back to show off a pair of large hoop earrings. Per Instagram account Royal Fashion Daily, Isabella's heart-shaped turquoise pendant was made by Akua Objects and crafted from Venetian glass.

As for Queen Mary, she repeated a tan Ralph Lauren blazer and a cream-colored paisley print dress from royal favorite label Me+Em, a British brand frequently worn by Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie.

"It was a warm and festive reception that Their Majesties The King and Queen and Their Royal Highnesses Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent received today in Gråsten 👋🇩🇰," the Danish royal family captioned a carousel of Instagram photos from their day out.



Shop Similar