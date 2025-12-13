The former Prince Andrew was forced to relinquish his royal titles in 2025, following renewed interest in his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Now, a royal expert is suggesting that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will "forever" be linked to the disgraced financier.

On December 12, the House Oversight Committee released previously unseen photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, which included a slew of recognizable figures such as the former Duke of York. Famous faces including Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Woody Allen, and Steve Bannon also populated the pictures.

Discussing the photos, royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Sun, "I'm afraid every time Epstein's name is mentioned, Andrew is going to be mentioned alongside him, and that looks like a forever situation." Seward continued, "His association with Epstein has actually completely destroyed his life. And probably destroyed the life of his family."

"His association with Epstein has actually completely destroyed his life." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seward called Andrew's inclusion in the newly-released photos "a monumental thing." The expert explained, "Andrew is very, very much in the headlights of this situation...Andrew is the name that really rings bells with people."

According to Seward, "[I]t pricks [the general public's] interest that a member of the Royal Family could get himself into such a dire situation." Looking ahead to the future, the royal editor noted, "Andrew is never, ever going to escape these chains of Epstein now, absolutely not."

"Andrew is never, ever going to escape these chains of Epstein now." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gravity of the situation will reportedly be felt throughout the Royal Family. As Seward told the outlet, "It will always be the scandal that brought down a member of the Royal Family, more than a scandal that perhaps brought down a former president, or anyone else." She continued, "It's really Andrew that has been crushed by this, and of course, it's affected him, and it's very much affected his daughters [Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie]."

While Andrew attended the christening of his granddaughter—Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena—on December 12, he seemingly wasn't invited to the after-party.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors