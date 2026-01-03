Why Ex-Prince Andrew Still Poses an "Existential Threat" to the Royal Family After Being "Caught" Out, Royal Experts Reveal
Commentators called 2025 "the year" the royals "want to forget."
In 2025, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's life underwent some major changes. His brother, King Charles, served eviction papers on Andrew's home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. The former Duke of York's royal titles were also removed, and reports suggested he would be moving to a "shoebox-sized" property in 2026. According to royal experts, Andrew still poses an "existential threat" to the Royal Family, despite his demotion.
During an appearance on the Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, several royal experts suggested that 2025 had been "the year" the Royal Family "want to forget."
Royal commentator Ailsa Anderson told the outlet that Andrew's saga—which involves his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—was the "number one" royal scandal of 2025. "I think it's got the top billing because this story has been here for 15 years," Anderson explained.
Royal expert Simon Viger concurred, telling the publication, "The allegations around Epstein are so disgraceful." He continued, "Obviously, Andrew denies that he was involved in that, but the whole thing is so toxic."
Noting that the Andrew saga had "dragged on for so long," Vigar shared, "It's an existential threat to the monarchy, when you have something that disgraceful so close to the crown."
Anderson called 2025 a "devastating year" for the Royal Family, particularly as the newly-released correspondence between Andrew and Epstein "shows clearly his total lack of judgement." As a result, the ex-Duke of York has "been caught out in a lie on a global scale."
It seems likely that members of the Royal Family will be ready to move on from the drama that consumed them in 2025.
