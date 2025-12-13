On Friday, December 12, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson left Royal Lodge to attend their granddaughter Athena's christening. However, reports suggest that they might have skipped the after-party hosted by Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

According to the Daily Mail, Princess Beatrice and her husband "were spotted headed to the pub with family and friends after their daughter's christening." The outlet explained, "The happy couple was spotted climbing out of a taxi in Marylebone, balancing what appears to be a celebratory cake while surrounded by friends."

While famous friends like British singer James Blunt were reportedly seen arriving at the after-party, "two noticeable figures were missing; Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson," the publication noted.

Importantly, the christening of Beatrice's daughter was "the first time the former Duke and Duchess of York have stepped inside a royal palace since they were stripped of their titles."

"Two noticeable figures were missing; Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, King Charles was invited to the christening, but chose not to attend. Meanwhile, Princess Anne had a conflicting engagement.

Discussing the christening, a source told the outlet, "Beatrice has, of course invited her father [Andrew]. But things are not warm between them. However, she's worried about him." The source further alleged, "He's going through a low ebb with his mental health and she recognizes that he dotes on his grandchildren and it would be cruel to deprive him of the chance to attend the christening."

It was "the first time the former Duke and Duchess of York have stepped inside a royal palace since they were stripped of their titles." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another source explained to the publication, "Beatrice is determined to keep the focus entirely on her daughter, but there is no escaping the moment's significance as this will be the former Duke and Duchess of York's first appearance at a Royal Family event and possibly the last time he steps foot in St. James's Chapel." Still, it seems as though Beatrice's parents didn't receive an invitation to the after-party.