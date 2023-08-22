The “Magic” of the Royal Family is Returning After Several “Stellar Wins” This Summer, Royal Expert Says

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The royal family has had a difficult few years—the pandemic, the deaths of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the scandal involving Prince Andrew, and unwarranted media exposure, to name a few. It has also been a year of firsts as a new monarch is on the throne and, as with any change, it came with a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities.

Of course, as it always is with life, the lows have been offset by highs in the last couple of years: Her late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, King Charles’ Coronation, the births of new members of the family. After several stinging blows, the royal family is in recovery mode, and has been buoyed by several “stellar wins” this summer, royal expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As King Charles has officially arrived at Balmoral—the family’s traditional end-of-summer retreat, and where the late Queen died last September 8 at age 96—it is surely a time of reflection, not just on the past year but, more specifically, this past summer. Among the wins the royal family has tallied include Charles’ meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and the Princess of Wales’ stunning appearances—all three of them—at Wimbledon, where she always seems in her element.

(Image credit: Getty)

The “magic” of the institution—which has weathered storms before, and will weather storms again—is returning, and Dunlop said on the “To Di for Daily” podcast (and via The Daily Express ) “I thought it was really clear this summer where there were a couple of stellar wins for the royal family. And one was King Charles, albeit it very briefly, but hosting your President Biden in Windsor Castle, the bromance moment, the arm on the shoulder, the Welsh first guards, the military music, the sunshine—this was optics of state. This was the magic, the tinsel of monarchy that America buys into, that Britain does well.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The “bromance” between Charles and Biden included the president patting the king’s back, laughing together and chatting as they made their way around the quadrangle at Windsor, discussing climate change.

Then there was Catherine at Wimbledon, where Dunlop said that, despite the impressive celebrity lineup at the tennis tournament—think Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Ariana Grande, and so many more —she outshone them all.

(Image credit: Getty)

“The takeaway from this summer is Kate Middleton, or Princess of Wales…outbox officing every Hollywood star at Wimbledon,” Dunlop said. “Can you even remember the names of the winners of Wimbledon? Because, actually, Kate was such a runaway success. And I think that we have to own when you’re a part of the royal family the building bricks that come with the institution means that you are greater than the sum of your parts.”

(Image credit: Getty)