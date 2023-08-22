The “Magic” of the Royal Family is Returning After Several “Stellar Wins” This Summer, Royal Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The royal family has had a difficult few years—the pandemic, the deaths of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the scandal involving Prince Andrew, and unwarranted media exposure, to name a few. It has also been a year of firsts as a new monarch is on the throne and, as with any change, it came with a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities.
Of course, as it always is with life, the lows have been offset by highs in the last couple of years: Her late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, King Charles’ Coronation, the births of new members of the family. After several stinging blows, the royal family is in recovery mode, and has been buoyed by several “stellar wins” this summer, royal expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop said.
As King Charles has officially arrived at Balmoral—the family’s traditional end-of-summer retreat, and where the late Queen died last September 8 at age 96—it is surely a time of reflection, not just on the past year but, more specifically, this past summer. Among the wins the royal family has tallied include Charles’ meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and the Princess of Wales’ stunning appearances—all three of them—at Wimbledon, where she always seems in her element.
The “magic” of the institution—which has weathered storms before, and will weather storms again—is returning, and Dunlop said on the “To Di for Daily” podcast (and via The Daily Express) “I thought it was really clear this summer where there were a couple of stellar wins for the royal family. And one was King Charles, albeit it very briefly, but hosting your President Biden in Windsor Castle, the bromance moment, the arm on the shoulder, the Welsh first guards, the military music, the sunshine—this was optics of state. This was the magic, the tinsel of monarchy that America buys into, that Britain does well.”
The “bromance” between Charles and Biden included the president patting the king’s back, laughing together and chatting as they made their way around the quadrangle at Windsor, discussing climate change.
Then there was Catherine at Wimbledon, where Dunlop said that, despite the impressive celebrity lineup at the tennis tournament—think Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Ariana Grande, and so many more—she outshone them all.
“The takeaway from this summer is Kate Middleton, or Princess of Wales…outbox officing every Hollywood star at Wimbledon,” Dunlop said. “Can you even remember the names of the winners of Wimbledon? Because, actually, Kate was such a runaway success. And I think that we have to own when you’re a part of the royal family the building bricks that come with the institution means that you are greater than the sum of your parts.”
While the summer has mostly been a high for the royal family—the Coronation, Trooping the Colour, Prince George turning the milestone age of 10, tiara moments and diplomacy at the Jordanian royal wedding—it is ending on a down note, as Prince William has been harshly criticized for not attending the women’s World Cup final in Australia over the weekend, where England lost to Spain 1-0.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
This Woman-Centered Financial Planning Software Helped Me Take My Power Back
I knew that money meant autonomy—it's what gives us the freedom to live how we want—but I also knew that I couldn't manage it alone.
By Brittany Holloway-Brown
-
10 Chic Nordstrom Outfits That'll Make Everyone Think You Hired a Secret Stylist
Shhh.
By Yusra Siddiqui
-
Courteney Cox 'Accidentally' Reveals Her Very Monica-Like Secret Closet
"Erase. The footage. Now. OK?"
By Marie Claire
-
Ahead of Their Reported Peace Talks, King Charles Has Made One Demand of Prince Harry
The private meeting is slated to take place mid-September.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
We Found Some of the Royal Family’s Favorite Sunglasses
We also dissect royal protocol surrounding “sunnies.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William’s Delay in Proposing to Kate Middleton Was Actually the Kindest Gesture
The couple were together for nearly eight years when he proposed in 2010.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Peace at Last? King Charles Reportedly Sets Date with Prince Harry to Talk it Out Face-to-Face
The potential meetup coincidentally falls the same week as Harry’s 39th birthday.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Catherine Went Barefoot in U.K. Radio Host’s Home as a “Respectful” Gesture
“You never see royalty with no shoes.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
You Will Never Hear This Word Said Inside the Wales Family Home
To say it’s a loaded word would be an understatement.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Wants a “Low-Key” 75th Birthday Celebration This Year—and Wants Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to Attend
He is keen to keep celebrations “family oriented.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Catherine Drank Spicy Margaritas, Wore an Off-the-Shoulder Top, and Left a Huge Tip at Her First Rave
We have a spicy margarita recipe for you to make tonight!
By Rachel Burchfield