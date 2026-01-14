Princess Kate Is "Not Likely to Emulate Diana" For One Good Reason, Says Royal Expert
Kate is focused on a new path as she approaches the throne, says royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.
Although it's been nearly 30 years since she died, Princess Diana's legacy is still felt around the world today. It was inevitable that Prince William's wife would end up compared to his mother as a fellow Princess of Wales, and Princess Kate has been analyzed (often unfairly) against the mother-in-law she never met.
Speaking of Kate, who turned 44 on January 9, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail that comparisons to Diana are unfair considering how "different" the two women are.
"She is not likely to emulate Diana, who reached out to others brilliantly but was also brittle and deeply unhappy," the royal expert said. "They are too different to be compared."
While Diana was fighting through an unhappy marriage with Prince Charles—and her own demons—during her days in the Royal Family, Princess Kate has found herself in a much better position as she prepares to become Queen one day.
"Catherine's legacy will be one of total loyalty to her husband and the institution of monarchy," Fitzwilliams said. However, as she's recovered from her 2024 cancer diagnosis, the princess is clearer than ever that her family and her health come before the Crown.
Prioritizing time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and giving them "normal" experiences has been key for Princess Kate. She continues to find a balance that works for her as she adds more royal events to her 2026 schedule, with her first solo event planned on January 15 with the England women's rugby team.
By contrast, Queen Elizabeth and her children were largely raised by nannies, and although Prince William and Prince Harry had slightly more modern upbringings, their parents were constantly away at royal events. This is a strategy that both the Prince and Princess of Wales have been clear to avoid, even when it draws criticism about them being work-shy.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
As Fitzwilliams shared, "One of Kate's legacies is certain to be as someone who, together with William, prioritized a work-life balance successfully."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.