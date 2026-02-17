I'm Packing for a 20-Day International Trip—33 Picks I'm Bringing From Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, and Revolve

My main tip? Stick to basics.

One thing to know about me: I'm an Olympics fanatic. So, when my husband and I secured tickets to a few of the Winter Game events in Cortina, we decided to make a full trip to Milan and London out of it. It's a pinch-me moment, for sure, but it's also a lesson in strategic packing—all in all, it'll be 20 straight days of travel and living out of my suitcase.

Everything I'm bringing, from my faux-fur earmuffs to my sporty track jackets, comes from one of three of my favorite retailers: Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, and Revolve. There are a few on-theme items, though I'm not necessarily a patriotic dresser. (I have found subtle ways to incorporate red, white, and blue into my rotation via navy Ralph Lauren sweaters and red anorak-style outerwear.) The rest of my wardrobe is pretty basic—and I mean that in a good way: I've learned from years of traveling with only a carry-on that you can't go wrong packing pieces in neutral hues that play well together. So, my suitcase includes lots of black and gray cashmere sweaters, white T-shirts, my go-to jeans from Agolde, and other outfit building blocks I can mix and match for weeks.

Ahead, I'm sharing everything that's coming with me on my 20-day international trip. Bookmark this page and come back to it before you jet off on your next vacation—it's basically a hack for dressing your best while you're away from your closet.

