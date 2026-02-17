I'm Packing for a 20-Day International Trip—33 Picks I'm Bringing From Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, and Revolve
My main tip? Stick to basics.
One thing to know about me: I'm an Olympics fanatic. So, when my husband and I secured tickets to a few of the Winter Game events in Cortina, we decided to make a full trip to Milan and London out of it. It's a pinch-me moment, for sure, but it's also a lesson in strategic packing—all in all, it'll be 20 straight days of travel and living out of my suitcase.
Everything I'm bringing, from my faux-fur earmuffs to my sporty track jackets, comes from one of three of my favorite retailers: Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, and Revolve. There are a few on-theme items, though I'm not necessarily a patriotic dresser. (I have found subtle ways to incorporate red, white, and blue into my rotation via navy Ralph Lauren sweaters and red anorak-style outerwear.) The rest of my wardrobe is pretty basic—and I mean that in a good way: I've learned from years of traveling with only a carry-on that you can't go wrong packing pieces in neutral hues that play well together. So, my suitcase includes lots of black and gray cashmere sweaters, white T-shirts, my go-to jeans from Agolde, and other outfit building blocks I can mix and match for weeks.
Ahead, I'm sharing everything that's coming with me on my 20-day international trip. Bookmark this page and come back to it before you jet off on your next vacation—it's basically a hack for dressing your best while you're away from your closet.
I'm an Adidas girl through and through. This cobalt pair caught my eye as soon as I saw it. The touch of silver is a major spring sneaker trend, too.
I'm leaning into the après-ski vibes with this jacket from Fusalp.
White jeans are an underrated winter piece. I'm styling these with a matching white top and my grandma's vintage fur coat.
I'm reaching for this Staud dress on international date night.
I always like bringing a pair of matching pajamas on a trip, even if I'm not a set-wearing-sleeper in my normal life.
My secret to looking elevated 36,000 feet in the air? A pair of sleek sweatpants.
I finally got on the short-waisted cardigan bandwagon, and I'm never looking back.
I live and die by these Agolde jeans. The wider leg makes them feel a little more formal, and the dark wash goes with everything.
This is the best black tank top I've owned. The fabric is thick, smooth, and supportive, even when I go bra-free.
Vans makes some of the most comfortable sneakers on the market, so this Super Lowpro style is my go-to for long days on my feet.
I'm trying to pack as light as I can for 20 days on the road, so these virtually weightless Nike sneakers are an easy "yes" for me.
Leather gloves are so much chicer than wool ones.
Puffers from The North Face are easy to pack, and will keep you warm all trip.
As the new owner of a "bixie" haircut, I recently added this headband to my collection. It'll come in handy on the road.
