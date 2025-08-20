Royal Relative Reveals What Made Queen Elizabeth "Rather Irritated" and Caused Her to Cancel an Official Engagement During Balmoral Trip

Queen Elizabeth II was beloved for a plethora of reasons, from her wicked sense of humor to her impressive reign, which spanned seven decades. According to one member of the Royal Family, the late Queen wasn't a fan of her hunting trip at Balmoral being interrupted by what she viewed as needless bureaucracy.

As well as being a winning contestant on The Traitors, Lord Ivar Mountbatten is King Charles's second cousin. During an appearance on the podcast "Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth," Mountbatten reflected on an incident involving a trip to visit Queen Elizabeth at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

As reported by the Express, before he could board the plane, Mountbatten was "informed...that the hold was accessible from the cabin and thus his guns would not be secure." In an attempt to persuade the airline to allow him to fly with his guns, the royal revealed that he said, "The Queen's sending me a car and she's expecting me for tea." Unfortunately, his plea didn't work.

Mountbatten traveled to Scotland without "his firearms," which "were stored in the police armory at the airport" in Bristol, the Express reported. The reality star recounted Queen Elizabeth's "rather irritated" reaction upon discovering he hadn't been able to travel with his guns for their hunting trip.

Mountbatten further explained that Elizabeth tasked her equerry with collecting the guns from Bristol Airport. According to the royal, Queen Elizabeth instructed her staff, "I would like Lord Ivar's guns to be up here tomorrow morning. Please see to it." Mountbatten continued, "Whereupon she turns back to me and she looks at me over her glasses with a glint in her eye and she says, 'They want me to open their new terminal.' She says, 'I don't think I will now.'"

The star of The Traitors also revealed that, whenever he does return to Bristol Airport, he has "a quiet laugh" to himself about the late Queen's hilarious reaction to his guns being confiscated.