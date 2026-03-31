Dries Van Noten's Next Beauty Move? A Full Body Care Expansion

It’s time. Dries Van Noten is expanding its body care game, and I can tell you, exclusively, that this line is chic as ever. Launching April 1, the collection includes nine products: three body lotions, three soaps, and three hand lotions. The former two categories can also be used interchangeably for a chic hand wash moment or the most sensorially elegant shower of your dreams. The collection comes in three scents, inspired by some of the brand’s most popular perfumes.

“Following the successful development of fragrance and makeup, expanding into body care was a natural step in shaping a more complete and cohesive beauty universe,” Ana Trias Arraut, Dries Van Noten’s Prestige and Fashion Brands President, tells me. “The intention was to extend our approach to scent beyond traditional perfumery, translating our olfactory signatures into new sensorial expressions through unexpected ingredient pairings…This category offers a more immediate and tactile interpretation of the house's world.”

The new Dries Van Note body care collection. (Image credit: Dries Van Noten)

Additionally, Trias says that this launch is further proof of the brand’s commitment to expanding its beauty universe. “This launch reinforces our vision of beauty as something enduring and considered,” she says. “The use of glass packaging and refillable formats reflects a commitment to durability and a more responsible approach to consumption. It introduces a new dimension in daily rituals to the collection, while remaining consistent with the brand’s broader aesthetic and values.”

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As for prices, expect to shell out $100 for the body lotion, $90 for the soap, and $54 for the hand cream. The collection will be available online at Driesvannoten.com and Nordstrom.com, as well as in person at Dries Van Noten boutiques. I’ve had the pleasure of testing the new releases for the past few weeks, and I have to say, I am more than impressed. Whether you’re a dedicated Dries Van Noten beauty fan or are new to the brand entirely, keep reading for a full review of what might just become your new favorite products in your entire body care collection.

The Formula

The scents included in the launch are Soie and Amber, Pepper and Rose, and Basil and Hinoki. They are based on Soie Malaquais, Raving Rose, and Crazy Basil eau de parfums from the existing fragrance line, respectively. All of the offerings include Dries Van Noten’s hero ingredient, rosehip oil, which is a phenomenal moisturizer and anti-aging superpower, thanks to the presence of vitamins A and C (the former is even nicknamed “nature’s retinol"). They also feature almond oil and jasmine extract, both of which aid in their moisturizing and line-smoothing abilities.

The Scents

Soie and Amber

Dries Van Noten Soie and Amber lotion and soap. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Soie Malaquais is my absolute favorite perfume from Dries Van Noten, so of course, when I received this line, I practically swooned for Soie and Amber. As the name suggests, one of the primary fragrance notes is amber, but if you’ve ever tried the perfume, you’ll run into a familiar profile—roasted chestnut and rose, which is the formula that makes up the scent’s famous “silk” note. The combination results in a beautifully elevated gourmand that isn’t childish or overly sweet.

Pepper & Rose

Dries Van Noten Pepper and Rose Collection. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

I wouldn’t consider myself a floral lover; however, even the most notorious rose hater would seriously reconsider after smelling this scent. Damask rose is the star of this show, quickly followed by pink and black pepper, and rounded out by citrus and musk in the dry down. The result is a scent that is petal-like and unexpectedly fresh, before drying down to a closer “skin scent” as the day progresses.

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Basil & Hinoki

Dries Van Noten Basil and Hinoki collection. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

This is the scent that has surprised me the most from Dries Van Noten, back when I first tried the perfume. At first, I thought it leaned a little more masculine, but as it wears, it becomes this stunning, woody-aromatic masterpiece that is perfect for year-round wear. The experience is the same across the body formulas, with notes including basil, a stunning geranium floral note, and hinoki and cedarwood. I’ve actually been using this scent in my bathroom, and both my husband and I are in love with it.

Application and Wear Time

Both the body wash and lotion come in glass bottles with pump applicators, dispense as much as you’d like, and apply them as you would with any other product in your routine. I will note that one pump gives me enough product to cover both my arms, and two pumps cover both my legs.

As for the wear time, it will vary. When I put on the lotion by itself, I get about an hour and a half of strong wear before I start noticing the scent fading. When I pair them with the soaps, I notice about three hours of wear. When I paired both formulas with their respective perfumes (I have Soie Malaquais and Crazy Basil), I easily got over seven hours of wear from the entire collection when stacked.

The Takeaway

In all, I am very impressed with this new offering from Dries Van Noten, and it’s definitely about to become a serious contender in the luxury body care space. Not only is the packaging chic (and refillable), but they actually feel good on the skin and have the same nuanced fragrance profiles as the original eau de parfums.

If you’re just getting into Dries Van Noten Beauty, this collection is the safest place to start building your collection from the house. That being said, do be careful—I can almost guarantee that you’ll fall in love and, well, before you know it, you’ll fully be a Dries Van Noten connoisseur. Feel free to blame me; at least you’ll smell delicious and look moisturized in the process. Keep reading for a few more of my favorite Dries Van Noten beauty products.

Shop My Favorite Dries Van Noten Products

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