Sarah Ferguson previously praised her relationship with ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. However, following the ex-Duke of York's demotion and eviction from Royal Lodge, Ferguson has reportedly reevaluated her "friendship" with her former husband.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams spoke about the status of Sarah and Andrew's relationship, telling GB News, "It will be a very substantial change from the image of this idea that they were the world's most friendly divorced couple."

Fitzwilliams suggested that Ferguson will "almost certainly try some sort of comeback, but in what form and how" is unclear at present. As the former Duchess of York has reinvented herself on multiple occasions in the past, another rejuvenation seems entirely possible.

But following revelations regarding Ferguson's connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a "comeback" will be extremely challenging. "I can't see it working," the royal expert told GB News. "Her charities have cast her adrift."

Noting that nobody knows what Ferguson's future plans might be, Fitzwilliams told the outlet, "And of course, from the point of view of the Royal Family, a horrifying prospect that there could be television."

It has also been alleged that the former Duchess of York is "carefully considering" offers, the publication reported. "Andrew has had his chance to tell the story," a source reportedly told the Sun (via GB News). "Now it's Fergie's time."

An additional source reportedly told the Sun, "There's a danger of her going rogue and saying things that could cause embarrassment for King Charles and Queen Camilla, or other members of the Royal family. But there's not much they can do to stop her."