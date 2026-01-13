Sarah Ferguson Is "Seriously Worried" About "Maintaining Her Lifestyle" After Invites and Freebies "Have Stopped"

After Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were stripped of their titles and evicted from Royal Lodge, the former married couple will be starting their new, very different lives, in 2026. While Andrew is set to move to the Sandringham estate, Fergie is reportedly house-hunting near Windsor. But now that her book deals and other work seem to have dried up, there's a concern about how the former Duchess of York will earn enough money.

Her upcoming children's book has been pulled from production and "pulped" after a controversial 2011 email she sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was released last fall, and she was dropped by a number of the charities and brands she's worked with for years.

A source told the Mirror that in the past, "somebody else always picked up the tab" for Sarah, even when "she spent more than she had." The insider added that Ferguson has "been very well taken care of over the years by various boyfriends, friends and acquaintances." However, the former duchess now finds herself in a new position.

Sarah Ferguson is pictured in July 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An insider told the Mirror that "for the first time in a good while" Ferguson has become "seriously worried about how on earth she's going to maintain her lifestyle."

"She's too toxic to touch for every single brand and charity she'd previously worked with and even the lavish freebies she used to be gifted have stopped," the source continued. "It was quite normal for her to be invited to an expensive hotel or spa and given the five star VIP treatment for a few days in exchange for her simply being there, but now nobody wants her."

The Teenage Cancer Trust, Prevent Breast Cancer, Children's Literacy Charity, The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, The National Foundation For Retired Service Animals, the British Heart Foundation and children's hospice Julia's House all dropped Ferguson in the wake of her Epstein scandal.

Ferguson is seen with Princess Eugenie at Royal Ascot 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Entitled author Andrew Lownie previously told Marie Claire that Ferguson was the "Houdini of the Royal Family," but noted that she's "running out of lives."

Speaking to the Mirror, he acknowledged that while Fergie's "reputation is pretty much at an all time low," never say never when it comes to a comeback.

"She may well pop back because she has this gift for reinventing herself, but I think [Andrew's] toast," he told the outlet. "She just plays the victim, and that plays well in the States. She says, 'Well, I can pick myself up, it's my own fault, I'll be different in the future, that was a different person,' and then she just goes and repeats the mistakes all over again."