Sarah Ferguson Is Reportedly Considering a Six-Figure Offer to Do an Exclusive Tell-All TV Interview

In the wake of the scandal that has upended her world, Sarah Ferguson is reportedly considering six-figure offers to do a televised tell-all interview to share her side of the story.

Last month, following new revelations about their friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Ferguson and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, were stripped of their royal titles and given notice of their eviction from their long-time royal residence, Royal Lodge in Windsor.

According to The Sun, the former Duchess of York is now "considering offers for a tell-all TV interview" and "U.S. channels are said to be willing to pay six-figure sums" for her first interview since losing her royal title. The report suggests that Oprah Winfrey, who previously interviewed Ferguson in 1996 and 2011 and famously interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their royal exit, could nab the coveted interview, if the former duchess decides to do one.

A royal source told the outlet that Palace aides are worried about what Ferguson might say if she decides to such an interview, “but there’s not much they can do to stop her."

”There’s a danger of her going rogue and saying things that could cause embarrassment for King Charles and Queen Camilla, or other members of the family," the source added.

And that, apparently, includes Ferguson's ex-husband, Andrew.

“Andrew is unlikely to be keen—as an interview would be Sarah’s chance to distance herself from him and explain she knew nothing," one source told The Sun. “Sarah has always said she had no idea what Epstein, and Andrew, were up to—and why would anyone tell her? She’s the mother of two girls after all. She admits she knew Epstein and the reality is that she cultivated a friendship because of his wealth."

While Ferguson's team has reportedly received “significant” bids from U.S. channels, The Sun reports there have also been "talks with networks in the Gulf states and the U.K." and that the former Duchess of York's reps are weighing the options carefully because they're "desperate" to avoid repeating Andrew's disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview.

"Sarah and her team have had offers from all over the world for a sit-down," a source told The Sun. "So she’s thinking things over very carefully. She and her team know a televised interview would be make or break for her in terms of salvaging her reputation."

And salvaging her reputation is, not surprisingly, a top priority for Ferguson, who reportedly maintains that she had no knowledge of Epstein's illegal activities.

“It would also give her the chance to spell out the fact she knew nothing about what Epstein and his associates were doing in terms of abusing girls," the source added.

Setting the record straight is reportedly appealing to Ferguson, who the Sun source said is "actually quite keen to answer questions as she strongly believes she’s done nothing wrong, and been harshly treated.”

The former duchess also reportedly has financial motivation to accept one of the offers, amid reports that publication of her children’s book, Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way, has been cancelled.

“She has to find money and somewhere to live next year," the source added. “Sarah is bruised like never before by events, and things like the book being pulped have damaged her income."

Still, don't expect a tell-all from Ferguson in the immediate future. A source described as close to the former Duchess of York told The Sun that she'll take her time making any decisions about the matter.

“She needs to take time to re-establish herself before she considers what to do," the source said. “If she does do a TV interview, she won’t run off and do it immediately.”