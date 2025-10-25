Body Language Expert Claims Princess Kate Tried to "Ward Off Any Unwanted Attention" During One Awkward Moment With Sarah Ferguson
The Princess of Wales became the Royal Family's "protective huntress."
Recent allegations regarding Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have changed the former couple's status as royals. Now, a body language expert has reflected on an especially awkward moment Princess Kate appeared to mitigate at a public event also attended by Andrew and Ferguson.
On Sept. 16, 2025, the Royal Family attended the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, which took place at Westminster Cathedral. Body language expert Judi James spoke to the Daily Mail about Kate Middleton's actions at the funeral, including avoiding both Prince Andrew and Ferguson.
James called Princess Kate the Royal Family's "protective huntress," who successfully appeared to "ward off any unwanted attention" by "posing on behalf of her husband" at the funeral.
According to the body language expert, Princess Kate acted quickly in order to avoid interacting with Andrew and Ferguson at the event.
James explained, "Her peripheral vision sees at first to be aware and wary of Fergie who is moving around behind and beside her." James continued, "Her closed hand and her unsmiling expression signal no desire to engage or talk here, just keep the ex-royal in sight."
James also suggested that the Princess of Wales attempted to be a "protective shield" for husband William.
Meanwhile, the Daily Beast reported that Prince William was seriously unhappy about being photographed next to Prince Andrew at the Duchess of Kent's funeral.
"The friend said William was 'furious' at being 'ambushed' by his uncle, as pictures and footage of a scowling William standing alongside Andrew and The King emerged," the outlet reported.
The source further alleged that "William has for years been at pains to avoid being photographed alongside Andrew," meaning he was very upset about being pictured with him on this particular occasion.
