King Charles, Princess Kate and Other Royals Don't Always Wear Seatbelts for 3 Interesting Reasons

Members of the Royal Family are often photographed while riding in cars, whether they're driving themselves privately or on the way to an official royal function. But if you look closer at The King, Queen Camilla or Prince William waving to fans from a vehicle, you'll notice that they often skip wearing a seatbelt. While this might seem like a breach of standard safety (and legal) protocols, one expert says there are very good reasons behind the decision.

Retired British bodyguard Michael Chandler, who has provided security services for everyone from Paul McCartney to Bradley Cooper, told the Daily Mail that often it comes down to the level of perceived risk for the individual. "The main reason royals might not wear security belts is because of security considerations," he said. "As you might imagine, there's concerns about extracting a principal from a vehicle as quickly as possible."

Chandler, who runs his own company training others to become protection offers, added, "It's likely there's a risk-based approach. There'll be a risk assessment, the outcome of which will determine whether or not there needs to be extra precautions."

Outfits and convenience are other facts that play into whether a member of the Royal Family wears a seatbelt. When traveling to a state banquet, for example, it would be unlikely the Princess of Wales would want to risk a seatbelt catching on a sequined gown. "With men for example, a seatbelt can crease shirts and so that might also be a factor," Chandler added. He also pointed out that if a royal is "in and out of a vehicle" the person "will be less inclined to fit their seatbelt every time they get out of the car."

The Princess of Wales went seatbelt-free while riding to Trooping the Colour in June 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles and Queen Camilla are seen riding to church in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son, Wolfie, buckled up while driving to the King's 2024 Christmas lunch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although plenty of members of the Royal Family have been photographed wearing seatbelts, it's usually in more of an everyday capacity. Take royals driving themselves to The King's annual Christmas lunch, for example, or Princess Kate heading to pick her kids up at school.

The royals "do actually wear seatbelts, probably much more than people realize," Chandler continued. "On those occasions where they're traveling relatively quickly through London or on motorways—they will certainly wear seatbelts."

As for whether it's against the law for members of the Royal Family to skip their seatbelts, the security professional pointed out that The King has a special "legal immunity." But the rest of the family would be unlikely to get questioned for riding without one due to their security detail.

Although royals aren't technically exempt from buckling up "when they're not traveling for a ceremonial duty," Chandler noted "they're unlikely to be arrested when it was a decision made by someone who's looking after them."

"In short, the police who provide the protection aren't likely to be challenged by their policing colleagues," he added.