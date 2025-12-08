The Real Reason Why Pippa Middleton Missed Princess Kate's Carol Concert Is Revealed as She's Pictured in Rare Appearance
The future Queen's sister skipped the festive event for the first time in 2025.
Princess Kate's family has always come out to support her Together at Christmas concert, with parents Carole and Michael Middleton, her brother James Middleton, and his wife, Alizée Thevenet, attending the fifth annual event on Friday, December 5. However, Kate's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, was absent from the concert, causing royal fans to wonder why she skipped this year's carol service at Westminster Abbey.
However, it was revealed that Pippa was traveling in the Middle East after making a brief but awkward appearance on Sky Sports on Friday. The mom of three is married to former professional racing driver turned hedge fund manager James Matthews, and the couple attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last week.
In a clip shared on TikTok, Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz spotted Matthews but seemed to not recognize Pippa as he walked through the paddock. Pippa, wearing an ivory lace shirt dress by Saloni, chatted to two women as the reporter approached their group and asked their opinion on who might win the next race.
"James Matthews from the Williams team," Kravitz said. "I don't know whether he has a view on Max, Lando or Oscar." The journalist added that Matthews was standing with "Rebecca Donaldson, Carlos Sainz's other half," but failed to mention Pippa.
James waved at the Sky Sports reporter, but neither he nor Pippa responded to Kravitz's question as to whether they had their bets on Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri or Max Verstappen, and instead walked away.
"I can't hear anything or any names here," Kravitz said as they left in the awkward clip, adding, "Okay, that's fine."
Pippa and James rarely make public appearances, and as of Friday, they had only been spotted once all year, while attending the British Grand Prix in July.
The couple live with their three children Arthur, Grace, and Rose near Pippa's parents in Bucklebury, England. In October James and Pippa were praised for their animal welfare efforts at the $1.9 million farm park they also own in the local area.
"We’re excited to reveal that we’ve been working with @bucklebury.farm to revamp their rabbit area to phase out pat-a-pet sessions and create a more welfare-conscious experience," the Rabbit Welfare Association posted on Instagram. "They have invested in spacious, enriched housing for their rabbits using our guidelines and just look at how amazing it is 😍."
